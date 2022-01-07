ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Editorial: Hope for the new year

By Editorials
KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past, didn't it seem like every time the calendar turned to a new year, it gave us a new reason to be hopeful? Hope for something great to happen or at least hope to re-do the mistakes of the past year. And yet, it hasn't felt like that...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Opportunity: New Year offers hope for improvement

How wonderful, to be presented with another New Year — another occasion on which many of us choose to attempt a fresh start. How fortunate we are to live in a nation where such reinvention is possible, for so many. But as we celebrate new beginnings and the chance...
SOCIETY
La Crosse Tribune

Greg Kirscher: Real hope for the New Year

Remember when we vowed to put 2020 behind us and get on with life? With the vax in full production, Covid seemed about to recede in the rearview mirror. As we now know, that was short-lived. In 2021 Delta and Omicron came roaring around the corner. And if that wasn’t enough to jangle already frayed nerves, we saw an almost unprecedented spike in social unrest and crime. Reaction was predictable.
RELIGION
Culpeper Star Exponent

COTTON: Fulfilling the hope for a better New Year

It’s always our hope that a new year will be better, and by looking back we get an idea of what to expect. The trend is clear, and the trajectory steady. Since liberal America threw off the conservative (Tory) yoke in 1776 the nation has continually pushed to the left in its ideology, striving for progress. The ideals that say “we are all in this together” have become more the people’s sentiment than the Tory “it’s all about me” one.
RELIGION
Geauga County Maple Leaf

Life Recovery Provides Beacon of Hope in New Year

It is by no means a news flash that life has been filled with new challenges during the past two years. It is by no means a news flash that life has been filled with new challenges during the past two years. But unlike COVID-19, mental health and addiction is a sickness claiming people’s lives every day that has no vaccine. However, just as fireworks lit up the skies while people rang in 2022, bright spots remain on the horizon for those struggling with mental health challenges. Horizons Christian Assembly, 14920 White Road, Middlefield, is offering new opportunities, hope and a welcoming community to those in need through its Life Recovery meetings from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday. The...
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowans#Beaverdale#The Food Bank Of Iowa#Triple
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
hh-today.com

Happy New Year (we hope)

As 2021 ends, flags lowered to half staff seem like a fitting symbol all around. The actual reason for this one wasn’t immediately apparent, even to people who follow the news. You had to look it up online, and it wasn’t for the late John Madden of football fame, who died two days ago.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
kingstonthisweek.com

Community editorial board: Hopeful for a better year ahead over the last two

Debra Ann L'Ecuyer • Standard-Freeholder community editorial board. I know lots of people that like to take their decorations down as soon as Christmas is over, even though New Year’s has yet to come. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
KCCI.com

Iowa Republicans focused on giving parents more education control

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowa lawmakers want to give parents more power over their child's education. The Iowa Legislature convenes for the 2022 session next week. House and Senate leaders laid out their top priorities Wednesday. Republicans say parents should have more say over school curriculum and banning books.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa educators share how to teach kids about Capitol attack

DES MOINES, Iowa — One year ago today, as Congress was working to confirm Joe Biden's electoral college victory, the United States Capitol was attacked. Protesters, many of them protesting the outcome of the election, forced their way inside the Capitol, eventually making it inside both House and Senate chambers. Elected leaders were evacuated, and the nation watched in shock.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Ankeny man praised for his mental health message on Facebook

ANKENY, Iowa — The holidays may be over, but an Ankeny man is receiving a lot of praises for a message he recently posted on social media. KCCI’s Tisia Muzinga talked with Kevin Castro about his unexpected popularity and what he hopes his message does for anyone battling mental health.
ANKENY, IA
stardem.com

Hope for the New Year

Editor’s note: Linda Kohler is the executive director of Chesapeake Charities, which recently delivered a truckload of supplies to communities devastated by recent tornadoes in Kentucky as part of “Operation Christmas Cookies.” More information about Chesapeake Charities can be found on their website at https://chesapeakecharities.org/. 2021 has...
ENVIRONMENT
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Editorial: Make a difference in the new year

With each new year come new resolutions for many of us. While many of us often resolve — and often fail — to eat better, get more sleep and exercise, how about making a resolution we can actually stick with?. Becoming an organ donor is one of the...
ADVOCACY
nevadabusiness.com

What are your Hopes for the New Year?

Board Certified Interventional Pain Specialist and Anesthesiologist. “I hope the urgent pain care concept will become an accepted and integrated part of our healthcare system. It’s imperative that we address acute injuries upfront to reduce opioid misuse and abuse while removing the stigma associated with chronic pain.”. Darcy K....
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy