LAST CHANCE FOR BABY DINOS: Florida Museum of Natural History visitors can step back in time to the age of dinosaurs in the new “Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies” exhibit, open through Sunday. “Tiny Titans” uses authentic specimens, lifelike models and realistic artwork to transform the area into a “Jurassic Park” day care and showcase the rarely seen world of dinosaur parenting. This interactive exhibition features more than 150 eggs as well as real dinosaur bones, reconstructed nests, hands-on exploration stations and animated video presentations. A “petting zoo” displays five species of juvenile dinosaurs, and creative costumes allow visitors to dress up and take pictures with a reconstructed nest. Stunning photographs and illustrations by renowned paleoartists Luis Rey and Mark Hallett bring this era to life while revealing the diversity and scale of the dinosaurs. Authentic models of embryos and hatchlings expose a rarely seen side to these ancient creatures. The exhibit has information on a variety of dinosaur groups spanning their nearly 200 million-year history, from ceratops and sauropods to ornithopods and theropods, as well as their parenting and nesting behavior. Also on display is the full story of “Baby Louie,” the first articulated theropod hatchling ever found, complete with a lifelike representation. Admission to “Tiny Titans” is $8 for adults; $7 for Florida residents, seniors and non-University of Florida college students; $5.50 for ages 3 to 17; and free to museum members and UF students with a valid Gator 1 Card. Complete admission pricing is available online at floridamuseum.ufl.edu/visit/plan.

NEWBERRY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO