I think we all know by now that it is illegal to leave your car running and unattended in New York state. Section 1210 of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law makes it illegal for a driver to leave a vehicle without stopping the engine, locking the ignition, and removing the key from the car. But that doesn't stop a lot of people in the Capital Region from doing just that. Not only could you get a ticket, but it could also be worse.

ALBANY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO