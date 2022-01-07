How to watch Alia Shawkat in ‘Search Party’ Season 5: Premiere date, trailer, streaming info

The New Year is all about fresh starts and trying things you’ve never had, seen, or done before. That means that now is the perfect time to go all-in on brand new comedy series Pivoting, which premieres tonight on FOX. We know that there are so many new movies and shows to watch these days, but if you do yourselves a favor and make time for this heartfelt new series, you won’t be sorry! And better yet, you don’t even need a cable subscription to watch it (new episodes hit Hulu the day after they premiere on FOX).

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO