How to watch Alia Shawkat in ‘Search Party’ Season 5: Premiere date, trailer, streaming info

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
 3 days ago
An over-the-top final season of an HBO Max original series kicks off this week. “Search Party” Season 5 premieres on HBO Max on Friday, Jan. 7. The cast...

AOL Corp

The Boys Season 3 Gets Premiere Date — Watch Announcement Video

The Boys will be back for more supes drama this summer: Season 3 of the gritty comic-book adaptation will premiere on Friday, June 3 with three episodes, Prime Video has announced. A new installment will then debut each subsequent Friday until the season finale on July 8. The series wrapped...
TV SERIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “Undercover Boss” season 11 premiere

A new season of Undercover Boss premieres tonight at 8/7c on CBS. Go behind the scenes with corporate executives as they join real-life workers from their own companies. This Emmy Award-winning reality series is back for another season of hidden camera missions. Like the title suggests, Undercover Boss follows executives out of their glamorous offices and into the front lines of their businesses. In order to learn more about the inner workings of their organizations, these employers disguise themselves as restaurant staff, baristas, movers—you name it. Watch the season 11 premiere tonight at 8/7c on CBS.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meredith Hagner
Person
Alia Shawkat
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Decider.com

What Time Is ‘Pivoting’ on Tonight? Hulu Streaming Info, How To Watch ‘Pivoting’ Premiere Live

The New Year is all about fresh starts and trying things you’ve never had, seen, or done before. That means that now is the perfect time to go all-in on brand new comedy series Pivoting, which premieres tonight on FOX. We know that there are so many new movies and shows to watch these days, but if you do yourselves a favor and make time for this heartfelt new series, you won’t be sorry! And better yet, you don’t even need a cable subscription to watch it (new episodes hit Hulu the day after they premiere on FOX).
TV SERIES
syracuse.com

How to watch ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Season 5 premiere date, time, TV channel, FREE live stream

The Jersey Shore housemates are back as “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” makes its Season 5 premiere with Snooki back on the main cast on Thursday, January 6 (1/6/2022). The “Jersey Shore” season premiere episode, “Deliveries and Deadlines,” will be broadcast on MTV at 8 p.m. ET, and is available to stream on Philo, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Alia Shawkat Shares What Brad Pitt Thought About Their Dating Rumors

Alia Shawkat is sharing what Brad Pitt thought about rumors that the pair were dating. In a new interview with The New Yorker, Shawkat spoke about dealing with the paparazzi and her friendship with the 58-year-old actor. "It came in hot and left as fast as it came in," Shawkat...
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

WATCH: Bridgerton Announces Season 2 Date, Drops Trailer

One of my favorite shows that I fell in love with in 2021 was definitely Bridgerton. The Netflix Original hit drama debuted one year ago on December 25th. Fans were sad to learn that season two would not premiere on December 25, 2021. Instead, fans received an announcement for the new date done the Bridgerton way on Instagram. Cast members received a piece of paper to read, some of them reacting to the date for the first time. After all, paper is the traditional first anniversary gift.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hulu Orders 20th Television Comedy ‘Reboot’ To Series; Judy Greer Joins Alongside Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville

Hulu has ordered the Steven Levitan and 20th Television comedy Reboot to series. Judy Greer has notched the female lead character role of Bree Marie Larson in the Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville comedy series, replacing Leslie Bibb. Deadline hears that the writers took the direction of the female lead character in a different direction. The nine-time Emmy winning Levitan created, wrote, is executive producing and is show-running Reboot. Steeped in the irony of the television’s industry continuing inclination to “reboot” hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast  back together. Now...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Aubrey Plaza To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Aubrey Plaza has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Parks & Recreation and Legion alumna Plaza, who will be a series regular, is the second confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series, joining previously cast Michael Imperioli. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

