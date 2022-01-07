ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

As the demand for COVID-19 testing has increased so has the wait time to receive test results

By Stephanie Douglas
cbs7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Curative’s COVID-19 testing site which is in partnership with the City of Odessa filled the intersection of 2nd and Grant Street with long lines of cars waiting to be seen. “Curative actually operates about 16,000 testing sites nationwide and over the last...

www.cbs7.com

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Hendrick ICU, ER full in Abilene as staff fight latest COVID-19 surge fueled by omicron variant

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Officials at Hendrick Health say they are at capacity as hospital personnel deal with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. Hendrick Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rob Wiley said in a video issued late Friday afternoon that they are declining transfers because they don’t have room. […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Government
Odessa, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Health
Local
Texas Cars
CBS DFW

With North Texas COVID-19 Testing Sites Packed, The Wait In Line And For Test Results Can Be Lengthy

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — COVID testing sites are still jam packed with people this week trying to get swabbed after the holidays. Toyota Stadium in Frisco has seen lines taking folks up to five hours throughout the week. Thursday morning, dozens of people began lining up around 5:15 a.m. for the 6:00 a.m. opening. The site is supposed to operate until 2:00 p.m., however, over the past few days they’ve had to close down early due to the sheer volume of people. It’s not an issue specific to just Frisco. Sites across North Texas and the nation are seeing similar demand for testing. And all those tests? They have to go somewhere. Quest Diagnostics is reporting a longer than usual wait time to get results back. What would usually take a day, is now taking up to three. It comes as many people need results to get back to work and school. Staff at Toyota Stadium in Frisco also say, they are experiencing testing result delays. They say folks should expect an extra 24-hour delay to get results.
FRISCO, TX
cbs7.com

Power outage near JBS Parkway

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A crew hit an underground power line at JBS and Business I-20 in Odessa, according to TxDOT. Power in the area will be out for some time. Intersection signals in the area are out so avoid the area if possible and use caution. If signals are out, treat intersections as 4-way stops (1 goes at a time).
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#Vehicles#Kosa#Long Lines
cbs7.com

Odessa Covid-19 testing site reopens

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After closing Tuesday at 1 p.m. due to running out of tests, the Curative covid testing site at 2nd and Grant reopened Wednesday. The city has received 1,000 tests which it hopes will last through the rest of the week. The city warns to be prepared...
ODESSA, TX
Luay Rahil

The City of Houston will pay $16,556,385.00 to buy diagnostic systems from one company

The city of Houston is about to spend $16,556,385.00 to buy diagnostic systems, detection assays, and instrumentation from Gen-Probe Sales & Service, Inc. The Houston Health Department Director and the Chief Procurement Officer believe that Gen-Probe Sales & Service, Inc. is the only provider for these products. So, The City of Houston doesn't have to go through its traditional bidding process as specified by Texas Administrative Code.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
San Angelo LIVE!

Fully Vaccinated Man Dies on Second Straight Record Setting Day for Covid Infections

SAN ANGELO, TX – Omicron continues to consume San Angelo with cases soaring past the record for a second straight day. According to the report published by the City of San Angelo's Communication Department, on Jan. 5, the City's Health Department reported another 532 positive infections of COVID-19. Yesterday the health department reported 452 new positive infections. These are the highest two days in the entirety of the pandemic.
SAN ANGELO, TX
NECN

Conn. Has Received Shipment of At-Home Rapid COVID Tests: Governor

Connecticut received a shipment of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests early Friday morning, according to the governor. He said the state has received 426,000 tests and there are more to come, including today. Lamont also announced that the schools will open as scheduled. He said the guidance was sent out on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Local COVID-19 testing sites seeing long wait times

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — COVID-19 testing sites are seeing longer than usual wait times as the holiday season rolls by. The Peoria Civic Center has people waiting anywhere from an hour to three hours. One WMBD Facebook follower said they needed a test on Wednesday, Dec. 29, and it took two and a half hours from the time they made it into the parking lot to the time they were able to get tested and leave.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy