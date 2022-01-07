As the demand for COVID-19 testing has increased so has the wait time to receive test results

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — COVID testing sites are still jam packed with people this week trying to get swabbed after the holidays. Toyota Stadium in Frisco has seen lines taking folks up to five hours throughout the week. Thursday morning, dozens of people began lining up around 5:15 a.m. for the 6:00 a.m. opening. The site is supposed to operate until 2:00 p.m., however, over the past few days they’ve had to close down early due to the sheer volume of people. It’s not an issue specific to just Frisco. Sites across North Texas and the nation are seeing similar demand for testing. And all those tests? They have to go somewhere. Quest Diagnostics is reporting a longer than usual wait time to get results back. What would usually take a day, is now taking up to three. It comes as many people need results to get back to work and school. Staff at Toyota Stadium in Frisco also say, they are experiencing testing result delays. They say folks should expect an extra 24-hour delay to get results.

FRISCO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO