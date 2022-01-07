Should I feel guilty for wanting to change my ‘canon’ Final Fantasy XIV character?

Going into Endwalker, I wasn’t sure I even liked Final Fantasy XIV, that maybe I was completely burnt out on MMOs, and that I never actually imprinted on this one. Between the fans who refused to acknowledge fair criticisms of the game, and the outright haters who mistakenly believed I was ever in their camp, and having to explain myself to the non-MMO normies who couldn’t understand why anyone would “take on a second, third, forth, etc. job,” I was coasting into Endwalker on fumes with the taste of a bad gas station burrito in my mouth. But I had to know. I’ve been here since the beginning, since the game was ended once already in the cataclysmic collision of a giant red, god-bearing, artificial moon, and a knock-off elven Tellah summoning a bunch of gods with an entire continent’s prayers until he became a god himself in a massive blast of magical energy and turned into Phoenix. It’s been a weird fucking journey, Final Fantasy XIV’s been on. And in order to talk about Endwalker, we need to go back to where it all started.

