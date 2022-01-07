ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Should I feel guilty for wanting to change my ‘canon’ Final Fantasy XIV character?

By Eric Van Allen
Destructoid
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal Fantasy XIV has me wondering whether it’s okay to change up my main character. After playing long enough in Square Enix’s massive MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV, you can get a free bottle of an interesting little potion called Fantasia. What it does is simple, and has also put me in...

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

Related
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV prepares Heavensturn for January 5

It’s almost time for a new year to arrive in Final Fantasy XIV (also, the real world) once again. The key difference is that while the new year starts at January 1st for all of us here in the aforementioned real world, players in FFXIV will need to wait until January 5th to kick off the game’s Heavensturn event once more. And can you guess what this year’s main event reward is going to be? If you said “themed animal kabuto,” you have been paying attention over the past decade!
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Stream Team: Celebrating a late Starlight in Final Fantasy XIV

It might be well past the regular Christmas season in real life, but the Starlight seasonal event in Final Fantasy XIV is still going on, and MOP’s Chris is still up for some more seasonal shenanigans. Join him today at 2:00 p.m. EST as the winter event train keeps on rolling!
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

When will Final Fantasy XIV be available to buy again?

The recent launch of the Endwalker expansion catapulted Final Fantasy XIV to uber popularity once more. The game got so popular, it fried up the servers and caused a myriad of technical issues for players. In response, Square Enix pulled the game from digital stores so that players wouldn’t congest the servers to the point of total collapse.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: Thoughts on the first wing of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’s Pandæmonium

All right, I realize this is the sort of thing that’s going to bother very few people, but it bothers me that Final Fantasy XIV decided to name this particular raid series Pandæmonium. Specifically that. It’s not “Pandemonium” or “Pandaemonium”; it’s Pandæmonium, and that’s going to be an absolute bear to type over the next several patches. Just one of those little things that bothers me specifically because of my ridiculous occupation because it means that getting the name of the thing right is going to be much more annoying.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy Xiv#Fantasy Games#Canon#Role Playing Games#Square Enix#Mmorpg Final Fantasy Xiv#Elezen
Destructoid

Here’s where to unlock Final Fantasy XIV’s Pandaemonium Savage raid

Happy savage day! When you next log into Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, you’ll be greeted with the ability to start raiding savage content with your existing group or randoms. In any case, you need to unlock it first! Here’s a quick rundown on where to find the Pandaemonium Savage raid quest.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake gets an in-game character customization mod

Narknon, YudoKubos and AntonDickens have released a cool new mod for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. As the title suggests, this mod allows you to customize your main characters in the game. According to the modders, players can currently customize the Eyes, Hair, Glasses and Clothes. The mod currently supports...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XIV Brings Back Popular Heavensturn Event

Be sure to log in for some 2022-themed swag. Eorzea’s annual New Year’s event has been delayed. While decoration for the Heavensturn event will begin popping up on December 31, 2021, the event itself won’t become available until January 5, 2022, running until January 19. This delay comes after the MMO’s newest expansion Endwalker was also postponed for a few weeks, bumped from a November release to early December. Heanvensturn is a celebration in which people choose a figurehead for the coming year, and in the world of Final Fantasy XIV, this deity is chosen by the Twelve. This mirrors the real world’s Chinese zodiac, and each year’s event features a new helmet and housing item based on the chosen animal. 2020 saw a particularly adorable mouse-themed kabuto.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Final Fantasy XIV Online wearable gaming speaker

Panasonic has introduced a new Final Fantasy XIV Online Edition of its previously launched SC-GN01 wearable gaming speaker which is available to purchase priced at around £160. The Panasonic wearable speaker features three game modes enhancing gameplay when enjoying your favorite role-playing game, first person shooter or simply engaging in voice communication.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Avatar
Destructoid

What jobs are you playing in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker?

I’m going with Paladin, Machinist, and White Mage. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker shook up a number of mechanics with massive changes. Now that savage raiding is live, I figured it was time to check in. So what Endwalker jobs have you settled on?. With 2.0, I was all over...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

How to Get Discal Tomestones in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV now has had the long-awaited expansion Endwalker launch recently for the experience. The Final Fantasy XIV community has been indulging itself in everything new the game has to offer. New and old players alike are making their way through the quests and levelling up while taking in the magnificent atmosphere that the experience always has had. One particular item that players have been aiming to obtain quickly and efficiently is the new ‘Discal Tomestones’ and this is due to the fact that they will be able to be used for purchasing new weapons when the new vendors arrive very soon. This guide will take you through the process of how to get Discal Tomestones in Final Fantasy XIV.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Is a Heartfelt Way to Tackle an Impossible Challenge

Going into Endwalker, I wasn’t sure I even liked Final Fantasy XIV, that maybe I was completely burnt out on MMOs, and that I never actually imprinted on this one. Between the fans who refused to acknowledge fair criticisms of the game, and the outright haters who mistakenly believed I was ever in their camp, and having to explain myself to the non-MMO normies who couldn’t understand why anyone would “take on a second, third, forth, etc. job,” I was coasting into Endwalker on fumes with the taste of a bad gas station burrito in my mouth. But I had to know. I’ve been here since the beginning, since the game was ended once already in the cataclysmic collision of a giant red, god-bearing, artificial moon, and a knock-off elven Tellah summoning a bunch of gods with an entire continent’s prayers until he became a god himself in a massive blast of magical energy and turned into Phoenix. It’s been a weird fucking journey, Final Fantasy XIV’s been on. And in order to talk about Endwalker, we need to go back to where it all started.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.05 Includes Savage Raid

Final Fantasy XIV keeps on truckin'. Its Patch 6.05 includes the Savage version of the Pandæmonium raid, the new Excitatron 6000 treasure dungeon, and the introduction to the Allagan tomestones of astronomy. That's not a ton of things but it's also only a .05 patch, so the massive patches will have to wait a few months down the road.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.05 Notes Reveal New Armor Sets

Square Enix shared the Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.05 notes, which reveals new armor sets that will appear through the update. Additionally, a new cosmetic set can be acquired through crafting. With the update, players will now be able to obtain another armor set through the Pandaemonium Savage raids, and through Tomestone exchange. Additionally, the Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.05 notes reveal how players can acquire the items necessary to obtain this gear.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

If you use PlayStation Now, it just added Final Fantasy XII

PlayStation Now is an interesting beast, in that any given moment, it can add something that’s worth the brief subscription before unsubbing again. Weirdly it just did a stunt with Grand Theft Auto III: Definitive Edition, where it was added to the service, but only until January 31. And unlike sales or other permanent methods, once it’s gone, it’s gone (until it’s not gone again). It’s a weird “kinda Game Pass kinda not” service, but I know some of you out there enjoy it. To that end, there’s some new PlayStation Now January stuff coming.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

What it’s like to finally start playing Final Fantasy XIV after everyone else

Even with long queues and miles of content ahead, it’s already been quite a journey. Every day over the holidays, I woke up early to log onto a game. My avatar would idle around as I worked, and in the spaces I could find, I’d sneak a few quests or just listen to the music, taking in the sights and sounds. It finally happened. Final Fantasy XIV hooked me in.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Final Fantasy XIV Devs Will Share Plans for Post-Endwalker Future Before Patch 6.1

Today Square Enix released the traditional New Year message from Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida. This one is rather special, considering that the recently-released expansion Endwalker is the last chapter of the original Final Fantasy XIV story which has continued since the 1.0 release in September 2010. Now, over eleven years after, a completely new storyline will begin.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Elden Ring boss Miyazaki says Demon’s Souls remake was intimidating, but won’t be playing it

There’s some new Elden Ring Miyazaki thoughts floating around thanks to Edge Magazine (via VCG), and interestingly, they involve his take on the Demon’s Souls remake. As a recap, the remake was actually done by Bluepoint: but not by Miyazaki and his From Software team. A lot of us felt like Bluepoint actually knocked it out the park, Miyazaki included. Well, at least in terms of the visuals.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy