‘Welcome to Raccoon City’ is a serviceable zombie movie, but fans of the Resident Evil franchise will be disappointed. Let me start this by saying I am a huge fan of the Resident Evil game franchise. Like, nearly a decade of my life has been spent enjoying and digging through this series. I have sat through multiple not-great live action film adaptations and going into Johannes Roberts’ adaptation of a mix of both 'Resident Evil' and 'Resident Evil 2'… I will say I had low expectations. And frankly, I’m glad I did. 'Welcome to Raccoon City' sits so heavily on the "fine" spectrum that I swear it might break it. While it’s commended for sticking so close to the source material, the way it handles it is just so head-scratching weird that processing why they did what they do just hurts the brain.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO