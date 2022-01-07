ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

Seaside extends outdoor dining and parklets

By Melody Waintal
 3 days ago
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) The City of Seaside is extending its Temporary Outdoor Dining program .

They've created new outdoor dining design guidelines that will allow for installations of outdoor dining spaces in most commercial areas of the City.

Businesses will be allowed to use up to three parking spaces for parklets, however, each space used would cost $2,000 each.

The parklet or outdoor dining structure also has to match the business color scheme. Click here to view the entire guide.

