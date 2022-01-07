ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bobby Wagner sidelined for Seahawks finale at Cardinals

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29pmkN_0dft1sAk00
Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will be without middle linebacker Bobby Wagner when they face Arizona in the regular season finale Sunday.

Wagner was ruled out Friday due to a sprained knee suffered last week against Detroit. Wagner was injured on the first defensive play of the game for Seattle, but said earlier this week that he was hoping to get back in time to play against the Cardinals.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wagner still had swelling in the knee and wasn’t able to practice this week. Cody Barton is expected to start in Wagner’s place.

“He really has great awareness of whether he could or not,” Carroll said. “If it was possible, he would be ready to go for it but it just isn’t going to make it. We’re really listening to him a lot on this one.”

Wagner had started 62 straight games and has missed only two regular season games since the start of the 2015 season, starting all 110 games played during that time. Wagner missed five games during the 2014 season due to a toe injury but has played at least 14 games in every other season of his career.

Wagner entered this week second in the league in tackles with a career-high 170. There’s a chance he could be passed for the team lead by Jordyn Brooks, who ranks third in the NFL with 165. Wagner also had one sack and one interception this season.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have been the subject of a lot of trade speculation in recent weeks. The Seahawks had a disappointing 2021 season, missing out on the playoffs, leading many to wonder if this will be it for Pete Carroll and his starting quarterback in Seattle. However,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Seahawks Suffered A Crushing Injury Loss On Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks played spoiler against the Arizona Cardinals today and beat their NFC West rivals. But they suffered a pretty disheartening injury in the process. Late in the game, Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs suffered a serious leg injury that required an inflatable cast placed on it. He had to be carted off the field.
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown signing with Cardinals would contradict Steve Keim’s career

There is no reason Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim should sign Antonio Brown as it would contradict one of his biggest viewpoints. Remember each year with the Arizona Cardinals heading into free agency that general manager Steve Keim would never sign a player that had some off-the-field issues, claiming that the team doesn’t sign guys who don’t fit the culture? There were countless players Cardinals fans wanted on the team, but Keim never brought them in.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
FanSided

3 Seahawks who can’t be brought back for rebuild

As the Seattle Seahawks start looking to rebuild, they’ll have to examine their roster and evaluate the best moves for their longterm future. The Seattle Seahawks are struggling. At 6-10, things seem a little bleak for Seattle right now. The Seahawks will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017. This is the first losing season for the Seahawks since 2011.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Matthew Stafford Tonight

Perhaps it’s an unfair question, giving how much he’s given to the game over the years, but it’s certainly one that’s being asked right now. The Los Angeles Rams just fell to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the game ending with a Matthew Stafford interception. Stafford...
NFL
The Spun

The NFC’s Playoff Matchups Have Officially Been Set

Following the 49ers’ overtime win over the Rams, the NFC playoff field is officially set. With their victory, San Francisco clinched a berth for themselves and eliminated the Saints. The 49ers are the No. 6 seed and will go on the road to play the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys next weekend.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tri-City Herald

Adrian Peterson, 7 teams, 15 years, says 1 month with Seahawks was his best NFL experience

Adrian Peterson has been with seven teams over 15 NFL seasons. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer has played in 184 regular-season games plus five playoff games. Peterson played in just one game with the Seahawks. A lower-back injury sidelined him the final five games of the season. He spent only one of his 176 months in the league with Seattle after signing onto its practice squad Dec. 1.
NFL
FanSided

Russell Wilson comments on Seahawks future after potential last game with Seattle

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a pretty consequential statement following what potentially could have been his last game with the team. Following what was possibly his last game with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson has issued a comment on what he wants his future to look like. Wilson, the starting quarterback for the Seahawks for years now, has been the face of the franchise, leading Seattle to Super Bowls and a number of wins.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
79K+
Followers
86K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy