Rising temperatures in UK waters are leading to a boom in a bacteria linked to gastroenteritis in humans, new research has found.There has been an increase in various strains of the potentially harmful Vibrio bacteria.Researchers led by academics from the University of Exeter also found two strains, Vibrio rotiferianus and Vibrio jasicida, which have never been recorded in the UK’s shallow waters before.Because shellfish are filter feeders, levels of the pathogen can build to significantly higher concentrations in their tissues compared with the surrounding water.Vibrio bacteria have been linked to mass die-offs in wild and farmed oysters, and can cause...

SCIENCE ・ 20 HOURS AGO