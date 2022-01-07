ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Republicans Tackle Redistricting

By Ryland Barton
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

This week in Kentucky politics:

Legislators unveiled redistricting maps and began rushing them through the lawmaking process. The plans bolster Republican seats in the legislature and Congress and make it harder for Democrats to get elected.

Republicans leaders passed new rules codifying ways to limit debate, sparking outrage from Democrats.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear delivered his State of the Commonwealth Address , calling for unity in the wake of last month’s devastating tornadoes and the ongoing pandemic.

And, while everyone was focused on redistricting, House Republicans released their budget proposal .

Jonese Franklin from WFPL joined capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

