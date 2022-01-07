ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

How to be efficient and safe when warming your home during winter weather

By Ashley Sharp
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRXih_0dft1Pln00

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – As those temperatures drop into the mere teens Friday across the region, staying warm will likely remain the top priority for everyone.

Local experts weighed in on how to conserve energy and also prioritize safety while tackling the winter weather.

Storm Team 11: From frigid Friday to soggy Sunday, more weather changes ahead

Staying efficient this time of the year is tough. Cranking up the heat seems like the way to go, but according to Tennessee Valley Authority, small changes in your home still make a big difference. TVA experts say turn down the thermostat just a few degrees and you will notice a change.

“You don’t have to make huge adjustments to make a big difference in your power bill. Turning your thermostat down one degree will save you up to 3% on your power bill,” said Jim Hopson, Public Relations Manager for TVA.

Hopson says central heating and air systems in most homes are far more efficient than using space heaters, unless you only need to heat one room rather than the whole house.

GALLERY: Jan. 6, 2022 Winter Weather

On sunny days like Friday, there are even free ways to get more heat.

“Open the blinds on the side of the house that is sunny. Leave the blinds closed on the sides that are in the shade. If you open the blinds on the sunny side, it lets the sun heat your house and it actually does an exceptionally good job at doing that,” said Hopson.

Barry Brickey, Public Education and Information Officer for the Kingsport Fire Department says they typically see more electrical fires this time of year.

“A lot of people will be bringing out extra heaters, electric blankets, things like that. First of all, make sure they are in good working order. Check the cords, make sure they are not frayed or broken. Make sure you plug those straight into a wall. Anytime you are using a heater or any type of alternate heat, make sure there is a three-foot space around that heater and keep that free of anything that is combustible,” said Brickey.

Brickey says your central heat may be working overtime during this time of year, and if you smell something burning or smoke inside your home, do not ignore it. Check it out and call 911 if the smell gets worse or does not go away.

Clear skies and cold tonight – Sunshine Saturday with rain on Sunday

“If you are using an alternate fuel of some kind, like kerosene heaters, you need to make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector. You need to make sure those smoke alarms are working properly,” said Brickey.

According the the Northeast Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross, other tips include:

  • Not using ovens or stoves to heat a home
  • Protect your pipes from freezing by opening cabinets and letting water drip slowly
  • Never sleep with a space heater on
  • Never operate a generator indoors.

TVA has virtual home audits available where experts can give homeowners advice about energy efficiency in their homes and changes that need to be made.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Marina hosts Polar Bear Plunge on South Holston Lake

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – With snow still on the ground, dozens gathered at South Holston Lake to take a plunge, all for a special cause. President of Sportsmans Marina Travis Richards said for over a decade, the marina has been kicking off the New Year in a unique way. “Last week would have been probably […]
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities ranks #8 market area on Walgreens Flu Index

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va.(WJHL) — The Walgreens Flu Index states that flu activity is up by 600% compared to the 2020-2021 flu season. According to the pharmacy, the Tri-Cities region of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia ranks #8 in flu activity across the nation, with a 392% increase in flu activity month-over-month. A release revealed the heightened […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Tri#Storm Team#Tva
WJHL

Tri-Cities Airport seeks input from local businesses on air travel

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tri-Cities Airport is seeking feedback from local businesses in an effort to improve air travel. The airport released a 16-question corporate travel survey Monday with questions about 2019 corporate travel, future corporate travel expectations, airline use, and airport use. Information gathered from the survey will be communicated to airlines on […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJHL

Fire damages Taste Buds restaurant in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Friday night fire caused damage to a business in Bristol. The fire happened at Taste Buds restaurant on Edgemont Avenue. Bristol, Tennessee Fire Chief Mike Carrier said the fire started in a fryer but firefighters kept it contained to the kitchen. No injuries were reported, but Carrier said there was […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Wet well to be inspected at Bristol Virginia landfill

Spec Rescue International (SRI) specializes in entering confined spaces and has been retained to inspect the 300-foot shaft known as a "wet well" where leachate and gradient groundwater collects before it is pumped out and moved to a sanitary sewer system, according to the release.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Asking the Experts: Ballad Health concerned about infant COVID-19 cases

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Ballad Health official says he is concerned after recently seeing a rise in infant COVID-19 cases. Ballad Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Amit Vashist said the health system saw an increase in infant hospitalizations last week. The COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available for children in that age group. […]
WJHL

Ballad Health reports major drop in flu cases over past two weeks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The number of people with the flu being treated at Ballad Health hospitals dropped to its lowest level in five weeks last week. The decrease was even sharper in the system’s urgent cares and other outpatient settings, reaching its lowest level since mid-November. Ballad reported 50 people were seen in […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Don Wells speaks on protesters impeding his work, disrupting homelife

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – “Don Wells, I know you’re outside. I know you heard me.” The words echoed across Ben Hill Road over the weekend as Don Wells stepped onto his front porch to record the sounds of several protesters hundreds of yards away from his home. He filmed the same group of people calling […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Snow Leopard at Miller Park Zoo dies from COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rilu, the 11-year-old Snow Leopard housed at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo, has died after suffering from COVID-19-induced pneumonia. Zoo officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Facebook. Rilu began suffering from symptoms of the virus in early December 2021. The Snow Leopard came to Miller Park Zoo in 2011 from the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WJHL

WJHL

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy