How to be efficient and safe when warming your home during winter weather

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – As those temperatures drop into the mere teens Friday across the region, staying warm will likely remain the top priority for everyone.

Local experts weighed in on how to conserve energy and also prioritize safety while tackling the winter weather.

Staying efficient this time of the year is tough. Cranking up the heat seems like the way to go, but according to Tennessee Valley Authority, small changes in your home still make a big difference. TVA experts say turn down the thermostat just a few degrees and you will notice a change.

“You don’t have to make huge adjustments to make a big difference in your power bill. Turning your thermostat down one degree will save you up to 3% on your power bill,” said Jim Hopson, Public Relations Manager for TVA.

Hopson says central heating and air systems in most homes are far more efficient than using space heaters, unless you only need to heat one room rather than the whole house.

On sunny days like Friday, there are even free ways to get more heat.

“Open the blinds on the side of the house that is sunny. Leave the blinds closed on the sides that are in the shade. If you open the blinds on the sunny side, it lets the sun heat your house and it actually does an exceptionally good job at doing that,” said Hopson.

Barry Brickey, Public Education and Information Officer for the Kingsport Fire Department says they typically see more electrical fires this time of year.

“A lot of people will be bringing out extra heaters, electric blankets, things like that. First of all, make sure they are in good working order. Check the cords, make sure they are not frayed or broken. Make sure you plug those straight into a wall. Anytime you are using a heater or any type of alternate heat, make sure there is a three-foot space around that heater and keep that free of anything that is combustible,” said Brickey.

Brickey says your central heat may be working overtime during this time of year, and if you smell something burning or smoke inside your home, do not ignore it. Check it out and call 911 if the smell gets worse or does not go away.

“If you are using an alternate fuel of some kind, like kerosene heaters, you need to make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector. You need to make sure those smoke alarms are working properly,” said Brickey.

According the the Northeast Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross, other tips include:

Not using ovens or stoves to heat a home

Protect your pipes from freezing by opening cabinets and letting water drip slowly

Never sleep with a space heater on

Never operate a generator indoors.

TVA has virtual home audits available where experts can give homeowners advice about energy efficiency in their homes and changes that need to be made.

