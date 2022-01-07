ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Is an Emergency. To SCOTUS’s Conservatives, It’s Also an Opportunity.

By Dahlia Lithwick, Mark Joseph Stern
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of the justices on the Supreme Court may not see COVID-19 as an emergency. But they do see it as an opportunity. This unprecedented pandemic, the deadliest in American history, has forced the executive branch to act swiftly and creatively at each stage of the crisis. Facing an often-deadlocked...

