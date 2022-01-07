Sheriff: 21-year-old killed in Escambia County after drug deal turns deadly

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An arrest report reveals new details about a Escambia County homicide.

Escambia County deputies arrested 30-year-old Anthony Brock Thursday . Brock is charged with homicide and is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Quandarius Smith on Dec. 28.

Smith was shot several times outside his family’s house on Louisiana Drive, right off West Fairfield Drive, according to investigators.

Brock’s arrest report said he and Smith had set up a drug deal that would eventually turn deadly.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons explains how the shooting unfolded.

“These two people got into some sort of altercation,” said Simmons. “That altercation escalated until Anthony Brock pulled a firearm and shot and killed the victim.”

Investigators said video evidence, witness testimony and fingerprints led to Brock’s arrest. Simmons said many of the recent homicides in Escambia County have been drug-related.

In November, a couple was murdered near Waycross Avenue in Escambia County after two teens tried to steal drugs during a drug deal.

“The violent crime that we have often times, if not the majority of the times, is associated with the drug trade. Buying drugs. Selling drugs. Ripping someone off with drugs,” Simmons said. “These are not random acts. These are people who decide to buy, sell, rip off, steal from, all of these types of things.”

Simmons said the drug trade causes heartache in the community and the Sheriff’s Office is working to put a stop to it.

“It’s called high-risk behavior for a reason because there are likely scenarios in which a gun is produced or a gun is pulled. Bad things happen when those sorts of things happen,” said Simmons.

Brock is being held in the Escambia County jail without bond.

