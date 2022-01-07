ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Sheriff: 21-year-old killed in Escambia County after drug deal turns deadly

By Daniel Smithson
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — An arrest report reveals new details about a Escambia County homicide.

Escambia County deputies arrested 30-year-old Anthony Brock Thursday . Brock is charged with homicide and is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Quandarius Smith on Dec. 28.

Smith was shot several times outside his family’s house on Louisiana Drive, right off West Fairfield Drive, according to investigators.

Brock’s arrest report said he and Smith had set up a drug deal that would eventually turn deadly.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons explains how the shooting unfolded.

“These two people got into some sort of altercation,” said Simmons. “That altercation escalated until Anthony Brock pulled a firearm and shot and killed the victim.”

Investigators said video evidence, witness testimony and fingerprints led to Brock’s arrest. Simmons said many of the recent homicides in Escambia County have been drug-related.

In November, a couple was murdered near Waycross Avenue in Escambia County after two teens tried to steal drugs during a drug deal.

“The violent crime that we have often times, if not the majority of the times, is associated with the drug trade. Buying drugs. Selling drugs. Ripping someone off with drugs,” Simmons said. “These are not random acts. These are people who decide to buy, sell, rip off, steal from, all of these types of things.”

Simmons said the drug trade causes heartache in the community and the Sheriff’s Office is working to put a stop to it.

“It’s called high-risk behavior for a reason because there are likely scenarios in which a gun is produced or a gun is pulled. Bad things happen when those sorts of things happen,” said Simmons.

Brock is being held in the Escambia County jail without bond.

Comments / 19

Guest
2d ago

Criminal killing criminal. How should I feel? When the country honors thugs like George Floyd, the wrong message is getting to these young men. What wasted lifes.

Reply(6)
4
Happy Fred
2d ago

Oh I don’t see any protests, pastors, activists or community leaders yelling and screaming. Oh the police didn’t kill anyone. My bad🙄

Reply
3
WKRG News 5

2 shot in neighbor dispute, Crestview Police investigating

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police said a dispute between neighbors resulted in two people getting shot on West Griffith Sunday evening. At least two suspects fled the scene before police arrived, according to a news release. Police arrived at the scene just after 5 p.m., after getting a call about people arguing in the […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

No bonds issued for suspects in missing Fairhope woman’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people charged in connection to the death of a missing Fairhope woman will remain behind bars. A judge issued no bond for Kenneth Colburn and Amanda Miller because they were both already out on bond for other alleged crimes when they were arrested over the weekend. Colburn was charged with […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman accused of Prichard church shooting enters not guilty plea

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman accused of haphazardly shooting a gun outside a Prichard church leading to the death of a worshiper will remain behind bars after entering a not-guilty plea on Monday, while the victim’s family calls the death at at Everlasting Life Holiness Church in Prichard “senseless.” “Because this was a senseless […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Teen allegedly puts rat poison in man’s drink

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 14-year-old after he allegedly put soap and rat poison in a man’s orange juice. The teen, a Fort Walton Beach resident, admitted to the crime because he heard the man say he was planning to put the teen in a type of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman dead after car crash, not wearing seatbelt

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman died in a single vehicle in Washington County. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Teyonna M. Williams, 21, of Leroy, Ala., was seriously injured after her car left the road and struck a tree Prestwick Road near Gaines Creek on Saturday, January 8th. Williams was taken to Jackson […]
LEROY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man charged for attempted murder in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he alledlgey shot a family member in Perdido, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Dillon Johnson, 24, was charged for a shooting that happened on Jan. 8 at Lonnie Hadley Road in Perdido. The victim who was shot was […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

MPD: Three shot at Theodore party early Sunday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people were shot during a party in Theodore just before 1:30 Sunday morning according to Mobile Police. MPD sent this email to News 5. On Sunday, January 9, 2022, at approximately 1:23 a.m., police officers responded to the 4800 block of Dan Williams Road in reference to a shooting. Upon […]
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

MPD reports rash of vehicle break-ins in Midtown neighborhood

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are warning neighbors about vehicle break-ins in a Midtown neighborhood. A post on Nextdoor from Lt. Lorenzo Mathews says in part “please remember to lock your doors and secure all valuables from the sight of potential violators.” The post says the recent crimes happened in the Elizabeth Place community […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

