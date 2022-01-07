ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottie Barnes explains how Raptors starters help his overall game

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Scottie Barnes on Friday explained how the Toronto Raptors‘ starting lineup has helped his game on the court in the few games the group has played together.

Along with Barnes, the Raptors have recently rolled out their primary starting lineup: Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet. Because of injuries and COVID-19, the group has started together six times this season (3-3).

Despite the small sample size, the group still feels a high comfort level with each other on the court. The group knows the offensive schemes and plays, and that is showing as the Raptors are above .500 for the first time since Nov. 11.

Barnes said the group is comfortable with each other.

I would say with that group of five, we really know what we’re doing. We know our offense and what we’re trying to do and how we’re going to attack the game with our game plan. I would say we’re pretty comfortable out there playing with each other.

The starting lineup of the Raptors with those five players on the court is scoring 107.6 points while holding opponents to 101.2 points per 100 possessions. They have logged just 80 minutes together but should see that grow now that the group is healthy at the same time.

With the veterans back on the court, and some cohesion among them, Barnes believes they have made his job easier. They can do so many things on the court so when Barnes makes a pass, he knows what they are capable of doing.

I feel like it just makes it a lot easier out there just knowing that everyone can score the ball. When I make to a pass to Fred, I know where he is going to make it. OG will be ready to catch and shoot. Gary can do so many different things with the ball. Pascal making 3s, making midrange (shots) and getting to the basket and attacking. It is just making it easier for me to be able to pass the ball and know what those guys can do with the ball.

As a rookie, the opportunity to play with such an established group of players in the starting lineup certainly helps his development on the court. Barnes has emerged as a key player in just his first season with the team and has had a large role to this point.

Barnes has seemingly stepped on a nightly basis through the first half of the season. He has played, at times, well beyond his years and has often earned praise from his peers and coaches from around the league, something that will likely only continue.

