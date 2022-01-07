ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS’s Conservative Majority Signals That Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers May Be on Borrowed Time

By Colin Kalmbacher
 3 days ago
The Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers may be headed toward a high court chopping block, lopsided questioning from the Supreme Court’s conservative majority suggests. At the outset, Justice Clarence Thomas grilled U.S. Principal Deputy Solicitor General Brian Fletcher about the statutory authority cited by...

