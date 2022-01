The Weeknd has officially announced the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours, and it’s arriving this week. Alongside a trailer for the project, the Weeknd revealed his new album Dawn FM is out on Friday, Jan. 7. Featuring clips of the musician sporting a new persona, sometimes in old-age make-up, the trailer teases “A new sonic universe from the mind of the Weeknd.” The trailer also reveals that Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey all feature on the album.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO