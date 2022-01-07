Discovery Shares Soar, Thanks To Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Shares in Discovery soared on Friday after a Bank of America analyst upgraded the company’s stock ahead of a proposed merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia. On Friday, shares in Discovery rose by $4.34, or nearly 17 percent, to $30.06 on the NASDAQ Exchange after entertainment analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich issued a price target of $45 for the company’s shares, well above Friday’s closing price. “As a combined entity we believe Warner Bros. Discovery has the potential to be a dynamic global media company. We believe this combination will enable Warner Bros. Discovery to create a tier 1 global streaming platform,” to rival Netflix...

