Spotify’s ‘Call To Action’: Direct Response from Podcast Ads

The backlash by certain parts of the artist community against Spotify seems to be growing each year. This is not just because of the low payouts to artists who don’t get millions of streams everyday, but also the valuation of music and Daniel Ek’s recent €100 million investment into Helsing, a European defense AI company, which has raised €102.5 million in total as part of its Series A financing. That anger has manifested in statements, challenges online and taking music away from the platform. Munich producer Skee Mask has gone one step further (and isn’t the first), to take all of his music off of the platform.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO