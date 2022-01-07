ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Coleman Insights Promotions Include SVPs, VPs

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new year is bringing new responsibilities to four members of the Coleman Insights leadership team. Eileen Genna is promoted to Senior Vice President, Business Operations; David Baird is...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Business Report

Discovery Inc. Makes Investment in OpenAP

NEW YORK — Discovery, Inc. has become a minority owner of OpenAP, the advanced advertising company serving the television industry. Discovery joins FOX, NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS in the joint venture. The investment signals an expansion of Discovery’s existing relationship with OpenAP, having integrated with OpenID in April 2021 and...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Buys Stake in Advanced TV Ad Joint Venture OpenAP

Discovery said on Monday that it has agreed to invest and become a minority owner of OpenAP, the advanced advertising joint venture company created by several media industry giants. Discovery joins Fox Corp., Comcast’s NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS in the joint venture whose goal is to bring “simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television.” Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Discovery will have two representatives on OpenAP’s board of directors: Jon Steinlauf, its chief U.S. advertising sales officer, and Jim Keller, executive vp, digital ad sales and advanced advertising. Discovery involvement comes as media giants look for improved audience measurement and work to leverage audience...
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Hankook names Brison N.A. president, promotes 2 VPs

NASHVILLE—Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd. has promoted three executives at its North American headquarters, including Curtis Brison who becomes president of Hankook Tire North America. The company also promoted Robert Williams to senior vice president of truck and bus radial (TBR) sales and Jong Jin (J.J.) Park to...
NASHVILLE, OH
Radio Business Report

Acast Appoints a VP of Marketing

It’s a newly created position for Patrick Butkus, who was most recently Director of Acquisition Marketing at Discovery streaming products discovery+ and GOLFTV. He’ll be responsible for building and enhancing recognition of the Acast brand, products and services globally. Lizzy Pollott, Acast’s SVP Marketing Communications and Brand, said,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vps#Business Operations#Research Operations#Consultant Director#Qualitative Services
Radio Business Report

Scripps Ups Riley to New ‘Inclusive Journalism’ Role

A Senior Director of Content Strategy and Inclusive Journalism has been selected for the Local Media division of The E.W. Scripps Company. It’s a new role that the company says “will help all Scripps television stations better connect with their audiences.”
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

Resonate Launches CTV Insights

RESTON, Va.—Resonate, a provider of artificial intelligence-driven consumer data and analytics, has launched CTV Insights, a new solution that is designed to provide media and entertainment organizations with more insights about connected TV audiences. Using Resonate CTV Insights, clients can onboard CTV devices into the Resonate Ignite platform for...
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Business Report

USSI Global Gives VP Stripes to a Biz Dev Leader

SATELLITE BEACH, FLA. — USSI Global, the Space Coast-headquartered provider of customized network, broadcast and digital signage systems and services, has selected someone from within to take the VP of Customer Relations and Business Development role. This will see the 14-year company veteran now focus on expanding the manufacturer...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Business Manager/Controller – Part -time/Flex Opportunity

The mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America foundation is to improve the quality of life and maintain the personal dignity of men and women in the radio and television broadcast profession who find themselves in acute need. For more than 70 years, the Foundation has provided financial support to those broadcast industry professionals who have faced life-altering circumstances. We reach out across the country to provide an anonymous safety net in cases of critical illness, advanced age, death of a spouse, accident, natural disaster, or other serious misfortune. The Broadcasters Foundation of America is a 501(c)(3) public charity based in New York City, and it is the only charity devotedly exclusively to helping broadcasters in dire need. The staff consists of four full time employees and one part-time employee. The Board of Directors of the foundation is made up of high-level Broadcast professionals who have achieved tremendous success in radio and television and want to give back to the Broadcast community.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Grand Forks Herald

Insights & Intuition for December 2021

Every month Prairie Business asks several business professionals a question to which they provide their industry insight and perspective. The question for December is, "What is something you have learned in 2021 that will benefit your organization as it prepares for 2022?" Dr. Maria “Duffy” Meyer, DDS and owner, High...
ECONOMY
Deadline

Radar Pictures Expands Focus To Video Games, Partners With LevelN4XT For New Joint Venture

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Pictures, the TV and film production company behind the Jumanji franchise and Amazon’s Wheel of Time series, is expanding into the video game sphere with a new partnership. Radar will join with LevelN4XT to form Radar-N4XT, focused on developing new IP for video games and adapting existing game IP for television and film. The Radar-N4XT joint effort will create transmedia exposure to build audiences for game properties with its varied expertise in film/television, branding, fashion, music, and live entertainment. With a slate of dynamic original and established IP, Radar-N4XT will create a new way to create, game, and entertain...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Constellation Brands: Debt Insights

Shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) moved higher by 15.10% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Constellation Brands has. Constellation Brands's Debt. Based on Constellation Brands's balance sheet as of October 6, 2021, long-term debt is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dig-in.com

Insight Into an Industry First

Touchless line-level estimates are now a reality. Listen as Shivani Govil, CCC’s Chief Product Officer, shares insights on CCC® Estimate–STP, the P&C insurance industry’s first touchless auto claims estimating solution with line level detail. AI, insurer-driven rules and powerful network connections can automatically generate actionable estimates from damage photos in seconds. Also, hear Seth Rachlin, Capgemini’s EVP Global Insurance, weigh in on the future of touchless claims.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Best VPS hosting providers of 2022

VPS hostingFrom (per month)Storage (GB)24/7 support. If you need more than basic web hosting but can't afford a dedicated server or don't want to deal with the complexity of these beasts, choosing the best VPS hosting provider could be a smart choice. That's because standard shared hosting packages are cheap...
COMPUTERS
Radio Business Report

Benztown’s New Commercial Production Head, On The Bloch

Radio imaging, voiceover, programming, podcasting and jingles company Benztown has appointed an East Coast Director of Commercial Production. It’s an individual who was previously Creative Services Director for iHeartMedia radio stations in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, where she’s been for the last nine years. Taking the position...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

OGE Energy: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OGE Energy. (NYSE:OGE) announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share. On Friday, OGE Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.41 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Radio Business Report

NEPM Goes To WQXR For New Leader

Martin Miller in 2021 announced his decision to retire as president of New England Public Media. While he will continue to support NEPM by serving as an advisor to the organization in its ongoing fundraising and development efforts, its new President will take over on February 1.
BUSINESS
KTSA

Coleman: A scary question

This is a question that can make any job candidate’s stomach drop, whether they’re reading it on an application or hearing it from an interviewer. You don’t want to give a lowball answer, but you also don’t want to seem like you have unrealistic expectations. Before...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
readwrite.com

Managed vs. Unmanaged VPS Hosting – What Are the Differences?

Providing your website with solid foundations, like the ability to withstand traffic surges, is just one of the reasons why hosting is one of the most important facets of any web-based business. Therefore, you need to consider your choice of web hosting service carefully. There are many aspects to selecting...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy