Skin Care

The Best Face Care Products on the Market

By Custom Art Reviews
dmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know what they say: You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression. To make your first impressions as memorable as possible, you need to feel as confident as possible. If your skin is smooth and glowing, and those fine lines are hidden away, you might even feel...

www.dmagazine.com

HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

Stylists Say These Are the Best Haircuts For Thin Hair

Sometimes it's best to pick a haircut based on your hair type instead of following the latest trends. If you have thin hair, the best haircuts for you include the lob, the bob, the bixie, and the pixie. In addition to picking the right cut, there are styling changes you...
HAIR CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
Health

The 14 Best Vitamin C Serums for Younger, Brighter Skin

Dermatologists and beauty bloggers rave about vitamin C serums, and it's no wonder they're so popular. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that stimulates collagen production and helps to reduce signs of aging by repairing the damage done by free radicals and the sun. It can even help to protect against future damage (though it's no substitute for sunscreen). The result: brighter and firmer skin, fewer fine lines and wrinkles, and a more even skin tone.
SKIN CARE
WWD

The 15 Best Face Washes for Dry Skin, According to Dermatologists

Click here to read the full article. We all know how essential it is to wash our faces daily. But when you have dry skin, washing it becomes a balance between getting rid of debris, excess oil, makeup, buildup and dirt, and making sure that you’re not stripping away any hydration from your skin. That’s why choosing the right face wash is key to ensuring your already dry skin doesn’t get worse. But before we get into how to best face wash for dry skin, we have to understand how we get dry skin in the first place. Dry skin is...
SKIN CARE
In Style

This $19 Retinol Night Cream Is Everything You Need to Treat Lines and Sagging Skin, According to Shoppers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. By now, you most likely have heard about retinol's transformative power for the skin — there's really nothing that it can't do. From clearing acne and reducing dark spots to smoothing lines and wrinkles, the ingredient should be in your skincare lineup. If you have yet to experience all of retinol's benefits, Amazon shoppers urge you to add Naeli's retinol night cream to your collection ASAP.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

What Is 4A Hair? What It Looks Like, How To Care For It + Product Recs

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There are so many different hair types out there, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed. And this is especially true when you wade into the world of waves and curls. In particular, we're highlighting those Type 4 heads. Type 4 is one of four main hair types and is most closely associated with coily curls and the natural hair movement.
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The Best Post-Holiday Beauty Sales to Shop Right Now

We're already about a week into 2022, which means in addition to enjoying a few stocking stuffers and covetable holiday gifts, you probably also have some extra cash—and maybe a few gift cards—burning a hole in your wallet. Thankfully, some of the top beauty brands and retailers like Nordstrom and Glossier are making it easy with after-Christmas beauty sales on top-rated skin- and haircare, makeup, nail products, and accessories.
MAKEUP
marthastewart.com

Should You Always Avoid Skin Care Products with Alcohol?

These days, many brands like to tout alcohol-free as one of their major selling points. Since we see this term everywhere, we can't help but wonder if the ingredient is deleterious to our skin. To determine whether or not alcohol is something worth avoiding across the board, we asked board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine Jeannette Graf, MD, and board-certified dermatologist at MDCS dermatology Marisa Garshick, MD, everything we need to know about this controversial additive.
SKIN CARE
Earth 911

Sustainable, Fragrance-Free Personal Care Products

Synthetic fragrance is added to products ranging from laundry detergent, household cleaners, and air fresheners to personal care products that come in contact with your skin and hair. Whether you’re bothered by a fragrance sensitivity or you just don’t want to announce your presence to everyone’s nose, you can find sustainable brands that carry fragrance-free personal care products.
SKIN CARE
dmagazine.com

10 Best Face Moisturizers for Men to Buy Right Now

Face moisturizers are an important part of any man’s skincare routine, so if you don’t use one it’s time to take the plunge! To get you started, we’ve come up with this list of the top 10 best face moisturizers for men to buy right now.
SKIN CARE
SPY

We Finally Tried Disco’s Trendy, All-Natural Skincare Line — Here Are Our Top Picks

There are literally thousands of skin care products targeted towards men, but there is, perhaps, no company that has gotten more attention in 2021 than Disco. Whether its marketing department has spent its budget cleverly and successfully or its line is simply amazing, one thing’s for certain: It’s the brand guys are talking about. So we decided to see what all of the fuss was about and try the products ourselves, including the most popular of the bunch: the highly-rated Repairing Eye Stick. Check out our detailed reviews below, and then purchase them all to decide for yourself!    General Thoughts  We have to start...
SKIN CARE
dmagazine.com

20 Best Face Masks for Men in 2022

No, skincare masks are not just for the ladies. Nor do they necessarily mean pampering yourself or lounging with cucumber slices on your eyes. The following products were designed to take care of men’s skin in the way only a full face mask can. Read on to learn why you should give these a try.
SKIN CARE
WWD

The 13 Best Perfume Oils That Will Ensure You Smell Amazing

Click here to read the full article. The world of women’s perfume is a big, wide one. There are so many categories to choose from, like gourmands, aquatics and citrus scents, to name a few. But an eau de parfum isn’t the only way to get your fragrance fix — perfume oils are another great option. What is Perfume Oil? “A perfume oil is a finished perfume, but it’s in an oil base instead of an alcohol base,” explains David Seth Moltz, founder and perfumer of D.S. & Durga. Most eau de parfums use alcohol as a base because it doesn’t have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
marthastewart.com

Five Signs a Skin Care Product Isn't Working for You

Does your skin feel irritated? If the answer is yes, figuring out which product led to your complexion's distress can be a confusing process. "Once our barrier has been affected, until our skin heals, mostly anything we put on will feel irritating," says Dr. Anna Karp, a dermatologist and Bio-Oil partner. The easiest way to get to the root of the issue is by simplifying your routine for the time being. "You can go down to a basic mineral sunscreen on your face in the morning and a gentle moisturizer at night before slowly adding your products back in," she adds. "One way to see if you have an allergy to a product is to do an at home patch test; I recommend putting a little bit of the product on your inner forearm for 24 hours and seeing if a reaction develops." If you notice a flare up, then you likely have developed an allergy. Here, experts share several signs that indicate that a formula isn't working—and walk us through product cessation and healing in the aftermath.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $8 Balm Is an ‘Absolute Godsend’ For Chapped Lips & That They ‘Saw a Difference Almost Overnight’

There’s nothing like winter’s sweet, sweet breeze to mess up the pout you’ve worked so hard to perfect. You can put on as many balms, butters and masks, but sometimes, they simply don’t stand a chance against dryness, flaking and cracking. We’ve already found a few lip saviors that celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Hailey Bieber swear by. However, there’s one you likely don’t know about, but should.  Though Jack Black is a skincare and shaving brand marketed for men, don’t let that dissuade you from trying its Intense Therapy Lip Balm. Not only does it nourish chapped lips, it protects...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

This Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Turns Back The Clock,’ For Youthful Looking Skin

We don’t know about you, but combing through endless pages that exist on the internet looking for the best skincare products gets exhausting, even for the most dedicated shoppers. And, when it comes to fighting dry, dull and tired-looking skin when chiller temps hit, there are so many options to choose from. But thanks to Asterwood’s hyaluronic serum, you can finally kiss irritated skin goodbye.  Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture to the skin and holds 1,000 times its weight in water. The moisturizing ingredient alleviates dry skin naturally without leaving it irritated and inflamed. Meaning, the...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

I Tested This Kourtney Kardashian-Approved Gua Sha—Here’s My Honest Review

There are sooo many sculpting face tools out there that it can be daunting to make a decision on which one to try out. There are those odd-looking ice globes, vibrating face massagers, blue light pens and the list goes on. Sometimes, simple is better. Gua shas are nothing new to the beauty scene and go through waves of popularity, but I found one I plan to keep on-hand through thick and thin. Sacheu Beauty’s Stainless Steel Gua Sha, first and foremost, has Kourtney Kardashian’s stamp of approval, which is a huge deal. Whenever a Kardashian or Jenner mentions a product...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The One Vitamin You Should Be Having Every Morning To Beat Chronic Dry Skin, According To Experts

Dry skin is one of the most common skin struggles, particularly in the cold winter months. Categorized by patchy, flaky areas on the skin and an uncomfortable tight sensation, it’s only natural to search for a solution in any form. While the first line of defense in fighting dry, cracked skin will most likely be your serum and lotion routine, focusing on your diet and supplement routine also has the potential to create visible changes in the texture of your skin. With that in mind, we checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub for her insight on the best vitamin to help support hydrated skin while brightening your complexion.
SKIN CARE

