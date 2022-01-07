The Best Face Care Products on the Market

Does your skin feel irritated? If the answer is yes, figuring out which product led to your complexion's distress can be a confusing process. "Once our barrier has been affected, until our skin heals, mostly anything we put on will feel irritating," says Dr. Anna Karp, a dermatologist and Bio-Oil partner. The easiest way to get to the root of the issue is by simplifying your routine for the time being. "You can go down to a basic mineral sunscreen on your face in the morning and a gentle moisturizer at night before slowly adding your products back in," she adds. "One way to see if you have an allergy to a product is to do an at home patch test; I recommend putting a little bit of the product on your inner forearm for 24 hours and seeing if a reaction develops." If you notice a flare up, then you likely have developed an allergy. Here, experts share several signs that indicate that a formula isn't working—and walk us through product cessation and healing in the aftermath.

SKIN CARE ・ 14 HOURS AGO