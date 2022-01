Photo of Gov. Kathy Hochul announcing the Winter Surge Plan 2.0 by Don Pollard/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul on Flickr. On Friday, the state of New York recorded over 85,000 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily total since the start of the pandemic. Nearly 50,000 of those cases were reported in New York City alone. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced over the holiday weekend a “winter surge plan 2.0,” an attempt to strengthen the state’s fight against Covid with more testing, additional testing sites, and an increase in access to vaccines.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO