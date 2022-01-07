ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down East Loop 820 In Fort Worth

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 3 days ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A seven-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon in East Fort Worth shut down the southbound lanes of East Loop 820 for a time and snarled traffic for miles.

One person was seriously hurt and another had minor injuries, said MedStar’s Matt Zavadsky.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. near the Sun Valley Drive exit.

Fort Worth Police could only confirm they were on scene working the crash and had no immediate details on what happened.

