7-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down East Loop 820 In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A seven-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon in East Fort Worth shut down the southbound lanes of East Loop 820 for a time and snarled traffic for miles.

One person was seriously hurt and another had minor injuries, said MedStar’s Matt Zavadsky.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. near the Sun Valley Drive exit.

Fort Worth Police could only confirm they were on scene working the crash and had no immediate details on what happened.