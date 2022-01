Washington County officials say a Perry woman is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Washington County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a shooting just before 9:00 Sunday night. Deputies and EMT's responded to 47 Tranquility Lane in Perry and found 50-year-old Jason 'Cowboy' Aubuchon of Eastport with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a Calais hospital where he was pronounced dead. His body was then taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's office where his death was ruled a homicide.

