Leona Lewis wraps up warm in chic cream coat and wool hat as she enjoys a beach sunset with her Great Danes

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Leona Lewis wrapped up warm in a chic cream coat and wool hat on Friday as she enjoyed a sunset on a Los Angeles beach.

The 36-year-old songstress was joined by her two Great Dane dogs as she posed for a slew of Instagram snaps.

The beauty looked incredible in a cream tracksuit which she paired with white trainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LZso_0dfsxYgQ00
Stunning: Leona Lewis wrapped up warm in a chic cream coat and wool hat on Friday as she enjoyed a sunset on a Los Angeles beach

Leona accessorised with round framed sunglasses and appeared relaxed as she soaked up the sunset.

Her signature curly locks fell loose as she strolled along the shoreline with her pooches.

Leona captioned the wholesome post: 'Nature therapy.'

Back in December, the former X Factor winner exuded elegance in a bejewelled emerald green gown as she graced the stage in ITV's Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vuom2_0dfsxYgQ00
Nature: The 36-year-old songstress was joined by her two Great Dane dogs as she posed for a slew of Instagram snaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBwdB_0dfsxYgQ00
Star quality: Back in December, the former X Factor winner exuded elegance in a bejewelled emerald green gown as she graced the stage in ITV 's Royal Carols: Together at Christmas

Leona sung O Holy Night for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other royals in attendance at Westminster Abbey in London during the service, which was broadcast on Christmas Eve.

The singer ensured she held her audience's attention in the off-the-shoulder garment by Goddess Exclusive which featured a thigh-high split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NugVO_0dfsxYgQ00
Born to perform: Leona sung O Holy Night in front of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other royals at Westminster Abbey in London during the service

Leona's gorgeous gown boasted a low sweetheart neckline of her dress leaving her cleavage on show and was adorned with green diamantes and sequins.

The unique gown featured a ruffle on her right hip and the sequins sparkled as they caught the light at the cathedral.

Leona wore lashings of make-up to highlight her pretty facial features while she had on a pair of heels to add a few inches to her stature for her performance, which aired on Christmas Eve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1UMb_0dfsxYgQ00
In style: Singer Leona ensured she held her audience's attention in the off-the-shoulder garment by Goddess Exclusive which featured a thigh-high split

