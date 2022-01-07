Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal defender Cedric Soares on a loan move until the end of the season with Diego Simeone's side eyeing a right-back after selling Kieran Trippier
Atletico Madrid are interested in a loan deal for Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares.
The Spanish club are keen on striking an initial loan deal for Soares with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.
It is likely that Arsenal will be reluctant to let Soares leave without a replacement owing to a lack of cover at right-back.
Takehiro Tomiyasu is currently first choice, but without Soares the Gunners would be short on cover after Ainsley Maitland-Niles joined Roma on loan.
Diego Simeone's side meanwhile are a right-back short following the sale of Kieran Trippier.
It was announced on Friday that the England international had joined Newcastle for £12m following two-and-a-half-seasons at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Soares has struggled for game-time this season making just four Premier League appearances - only one since the middle of September.
The 30-year-old originally arrived at the Emirates on a six-month loan deal in January 2020.
Despite making just five appearances for them that season, he then signed for them on a permanent transfer at the end of his contract at Southampton.
Comments / 0