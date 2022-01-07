ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal defender Cedric Soares on a loan move until the end of the season with Diego Simeone's side eyeing a right-back after selling Kieran Trippier

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Atletico Madrid are interested in a loan deal for Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares.

The Spanish club are keen on striking an initial loan deal for Soares with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.

It is likely that Arsenal will be reluctant to let Soares leave without a replacement owing to a lack of cover at right-back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drsbZ_0dfsxQcc00
Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Cedric Soares from Arsenal on a loan deal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJjQF_0dfsxQcc00

Takehiro Tomiyasu is currently first choice, but without Soares the Gunners would be short on cover after Ainsley Maitland-Niles joined Roma on loan.

Diego Simeone's side meanwhile are a right-back short following the sale of Kieran Trippier.

It was announced on Friday that the England international had joined Newcastle for £12m following two-and-a-half-seasons at the Wanda Metropolitano.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pbEJ_0dfsxQcc00
Arsenal have already loaned out Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Roma during the January window

Soares has struggled for game-time this season making just four Premier League appearances - only one since the middle of September.

The 30-year-old originally arrived at the Emirates on a six-month loan deal in January 2020.

Despite making just five appearances for them that season, he then signed for them on a permanent transfer at the end of his contract at Southampton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rppQx_0dfsxQcc00
Atletico Madrid have just sold a right-back in Kieran Trippier who has joined Newcastle

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid snatch a point against Villarreal in four-goal LaLiga thriller as they cling on after Geoffrey Kondogbia is sent off in injury time after scoring the equaliser to move Diego Simeone's side up to fourth

Villareal held Atletico Madrid to a draw in a four-goal thriller on Sunday after last-gasp drama in LaLiga. Geoffrey Kondogbia rescued a point for Atletico Madrid with a second-half strike that secured the champions a 2-2 draw with Villarreal. Striker Angel Correa scored a brilliant goal from midfield to hand...
SOCCER
ESPN

Cesar Azpilicueta, Daniel Wass top Atletico Madrid's shortlist to replace Kieran Trippier - sources

Atletico Madrid have drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace Kieran Trippier headed by Valencia's Daniel Wass and Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, sources have told ESPN. Trippier joined Newcastle last week in a deal worth an initial £12 million plus add-ons with Atletico boss Diego Simeone admitting he was sad to see the England international depart but that it is "time to look ahead and look for alternatives to make things work."
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ainsley Maitland-Niles joins Roma on loan from Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Serie A club Roma on loan until the end of the season.Maitland-Niles has started only two Premier League games for the Gunners this season, making eight top-flight appearances in total, and the club announced his move on their official website.Arsenal said: “Everyone at Arsenal wants to wish Ainsley all the best during his time with AS Roma.  The loan is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”England international Maitland-Niles progressed through Arsenal’s academy and made his first-team debut shortly after his 17th birthday in a Champions League game against Galatasaray in December 2014.He made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Person
Kieran Trippier
The Independent

Covid boost for Reds as Arsenal look to bounce back – Carabao Cup talking points

Chelsea will hope to complete the job by beating Tottenham to reach the Carabao Cup final this week, while Liverpool and Arsenal are only just getting started in their semi-final.Here, the PA news agency looks at the League Cup talking points.Liverpool hoping for Covid improvementMorning, Reds 🙌Let's have a big week 💪 pic.twitter.com/Sbd5qIK9L9— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool had their request for a postponement accepted for their semi-final first-leg clash with Arsenal, due to a raft of positive Covid-19 tests. A number of those have since been confirmed as false positives, but the Reds had no choice but to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Alan Shearer claims Arsenal and Manchester United will miss out on a Champions League spot, as pundit backs SPURS in Premier League top four race... and insists his beloved Newcastle WILL avoid relegation

Alan Shearer has made his Premier League top four predictions - with Arsenal and United set to miss out - while backing his former club Newcastle to avoid the drop this season. The former England and Magpies striker thinks Pep Guardiola's Citizens will retain their title, with Liverpool, Chelsea and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp reveals Covid outbreak that led to postponement of Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal was 'a lot of false positives' and Trent Alexander-Arnold was actually the ONLY who had coronavirus

Jurgen Klopp says a Covid outbreak that caused the postponement of Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal had 'a lot of false positives'. The EFL agreed to postpone the tie after Liverpool had been struck down by a Covid outbreak, with boss Klopp, his assistant Pep Lijnders and several players in isolation after positive tests.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Atletico Madrid#Spanish#Roma#The Wanda Metropolitano
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We needed much more... I'm really disappointed with the performance': Mikel Arteta questions his Arsenal players' 'hunger' and 'drive' after Gunners crash out of FA Cup with 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest

Mikel Arteta accused his Arsenal players of lacking hunger after they crashed out of the FA Cup at Nottingham Forest. Arsenal lost 1-0 to the Championship club with Forest club captain Lewis Grabban scoring the winner with seven minutes left. Embarrassingly, Arsenal did not manage a shot on target all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tanguy Ndombele earns Tottenham chance as Antonio Conte praises ‘commitment’

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is impressed with Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude and said the Frenchman will get the chance to impress in the FA Cup clash with Morecambe on Sunday.The Italian had previously said Ndombele, who is the club’s record signing, had to buy more into the team ethic, having barely used him in the first two months of his time in charge.Things looked bleak for the former Lyon man last week when Conte was asked to explain more about Ndombele’s best role in the team and chose to reply only with: “He’s a midfielder.”But things look to be improving and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid-hit Liverpool hoping Jurgen Klopp can return for Shrewsbury FA Cup clash

Liverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz said Jurgen Klopp hopes to be back in the dug-out for Sunday’s home FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.Krawietz also revealed an unnamed player had been recalled from his loan spell and was hoping to join a squad decimated by coronavirus, which had forced the club to shutdown first-team training earlier this week.When asked if Klopp would be back on the touchline after missing last Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea following a suspected positive Covid-19 test, Krawietz said: “We hope so of course.“He is well so far, he feels fine, but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen fire West Ham past Leeds in FA Cup

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen piled more FA Cup misery on Leeds as West Ham marched into the fourth round.Lanzini’s first-half goal and Bowen’s late strike secured a 2-0 win for David Moyes’ side and condemned Leeds to a ninth third-round defeat in the last 12 seasons.It is now five years since the Whites have won an FA Cup match, and they rarely looked like bucking that sorry trend in a one-sided London Stadium encounter.Moyes named a strong Hammers side and they almost took the lead after just 10 minutes when Declan Rice’s cross from the byline was met with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd: Napoli sign Axel Tuanzebe on loan until end of the season

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has joined Serie A side Napoli on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old was recently recalled by United from his third loan spell at Aston Villa after struggling for game time under new manager Steven Gerrard. Tuanzebe joined United aged eight and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

282K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy