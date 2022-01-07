ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How to watch Alia Shawkat in ‘Search Party’ Season 5: Premiere date, trailer, streaming info

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An over-the-top final season of an HBO Max original series kicks off this week. “Search Party” Season 5 premieres on HBO Max on Friday, Jan. 7. The cast...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

WATCH: Bridgerton Announces Season 2 Date, Drops Trailer

One of my favorite shows that I fell in love with in 2021 was definitely Bridgerton. The Netflix Original hit drama debuted one year ago on December 25th. Fans were sad to learn that season two would not premiere on December 25, 2021. Instead, fans received an announcement for the new date done the Bridgerton way on Instagram. Cast members received a piece of paper to read, some of them reacting to the date for the first time. After all, paper is the traditional first anniversary gift.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

The Boys Season 3 Gets Premiere Date — Watch Announcement Video

The Boys will be back for more supes drama this summer: Season 3 of the gritty comic-book adaptation will premiere on Friday, June 3 with three episodes, Prime Video has announced. A new installment will then debut each subsequent Friday until the season finale on July 8. The series wrapped...
TV SERIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “Undercover Boss” season 11 premiere

A new season of Undercover Boss premieres tonight at 8/7c on CBS. Go behind the scenes with corporate executives as they join real-life workers from their own companies. This Emmy Award-winning reality series is back for another season of hidden camera missions. Like the title suggests, Undercover Boss follows executives out of their glamorous offices and into the front lines of their businesses. In order to learn more about the inner workings of their organizations, these employers disguise themselves as restaurant staff, baristas, movers—you name it. Watch the season 11 premiere tonight at 8/7c on CBS.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meredith Hagner
Person
Alia Shawkat
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Decider.com

What Time Is ‘Pivoting’ on Tonight? Hulu Streaming Info, How To Watch ‘Pivoting’ Premiere Live

The New Year is all about fresh starts and trying things you’ve never had, seen, or done before. That means that now is the perfect time to go all-in on brand new comedy series Pivoting, which premieres tonight on FOX. We know that there are so many new movies and shows to watch these days, but if you do yourselves a favor and make time for this heartfelt new series, you won’t be sorry! And better yet, you don’t even need a cable subscription to watch it (new episodes hit Hulu the day after they premiere on FOX).
TV SERIES
syracuse.com

How to watch ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Season 5 premiere date, time, TV channel, FREE live stream

The Jersey Shore housemates are back as “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” makes its Season 5 premiere with Snooki back on the main cast on Thursday, January 6 (1/6/2022). The “Jersey Shore” season premiere episode, “Deliveries and Deadlines,” will be broadcast on MTV at 8 p.m. ET, and is available to stream on Philo, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Sets HBO Max Viewer Record

HBO said that the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria starring Emmy winner Zendaya drew 2.4 million viewers across all its platforms Sunday night, saying it is the strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode on HBO Max since the streaming service’s launch last May. The network said that the Sam Levinson-created series’ second-season debut scored more than nine times higher than its Season 1 premiere in digital viewing, which came in June 2019 via HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO did not provide a viewership number for Euphoria‘s linear broadcast last night; for its series premiere, that number was 577,000...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Search Party Premiere: Alia Shawkat, John Early Talk Dory's 'Incoherent Trip' and Elliott's Accepted Dysfunction

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 5 premiere of Search Party. Search Party has always been an oddball in the TV landscape, but with the release of its fifth and final season, things are about to get a whole lot weirder… if that can even be believed. When we pick back up with the cultish comedy (all 10 episodes of Season 5 are now available on HBO Max), Dory (Alia Shawkat) is alive, but not particularly well. Her mental health has clearly been rocked as a result of her abduction and near-death experience last season. After she explains to her friends...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search Party#Hbo
ETOnline.com

Alia Shawkat Shares What Brad Pitt Thought About Their Dating Rumors

Alia Shawkat is sharing what Brad Pitt thought about rumors that the pair were dating. In a new interview with The New Yorker, Shawkat spoke about dealing with the paparazzi and her friendship with the 58-year-old actor. "It came in hot and left as fast as it came in," Shawkat...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Staten Island Advance

‘Dexter: New Blood’ season finale tonight: How to watch and stream for free

To conclude its 10-episode run, an epic finale of the “Dexter” spinoff series “Dexter: New Blood” will air this week. The “Dexter: New Blood” finale airs on Showtime on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial), Sling and Hulu + Live TV (free trial). The series follows the events of serial killer Dexter Morgan’s life after he faked his death and fled to the wilderness.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hulu Orders 20th Television Comedy ‘Reboot’ To Series; Judy Greer Joins Alongside Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville

Hulu has ordered the Steven Levitan and 20th Television comedy Reboot to series. Judy Greer has notched the female lead character role of Bree Marie Larson in the Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville comedy series, replacing Leslie Bibb. Deadline hears that the writers took the direction of the female lead character in a different direction. The nine-time Emmy winning Levitan created, wrote, is executive producing and is show-running Reboot. Steeped in the irony of the television’s industry continuing inclination to “reboot” hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast  back together. Now...
TV SERIES
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
44K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy