Public Safety

Mom who took son, 14, into Capitol during riot gets prison term

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
3 days ago
 3 days ago
A North Carolina woman who brought her 14-year-old son into the U.S. Capitol during last year’s riot was sentenced Friday to three months imprisonment. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said she finds it “very hard to comprehend” why Virginia Marie Spencer and her husband took their child into the building during...

