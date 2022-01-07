ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather and Climate Disasters Are Declining Globally

By Ronald Bailey
Reason.com
Reason.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The number of weather, climate and water extremes are increasing and will become more frequent and severe in many parts of the world as a result of climate change," declared World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Petteri Taalas last August. He was making the statement in conjunction with the release of a...

reason.com

Comments / 192

oneanddone
3d ago

Mother Nature will do what she wants. The last thing she will do is listen to any dumbass human that thinks he/she know something about the climate.

Reply(14)
73
AP_000964.4c55322c583442f5bbe4304815232cfc.2134
3d ago

Nothing new people it’s been going on way before us. And will continue until we are long gone. Chill out and shut up about the apocalyptic end.

Reply(1)
38
Sierra Kid at Heart
3d ago

YET EVEN MORE PROOF how well the control game is working on the human psychology...control is the number one tool in the government box of society suppression.

Reply(1)
31
Related
The Conversation U.S.

2021’s biggest climate and weather disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion – here's what climate science says about them in 5 essential reads

The disasters just kept coming in 2021, from Hurricane Ida’s destruction across Louisiana and the Northeast to devastating wildfires in the West and damaging storms, tornadoes and floods. Nearly half the U.S. was in drought, and extreme temperature spikes disrupted power supplies just when people needed cooling or heating most. In all, the costliest U.S. weather and climate disasters of the year did an estimated US$145 billion in damage and claimed at least 688 lives, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced on Jan. 10, 2022. It was the third-most expensive year on record. 2021 was also one of the hottest...
LOUISIANA STATE
KEYT

Deadly extreme weather year for US as carbon emissions soar

Three new reports show 2021 was a deadly year for America’s struggle with climate change. Two federal reports Monday highlight 20 extreme weather and climate disasters that cost more than $1 billion each and another extremely hot year for the nation. It was the deadliest weather year for the Lower 48 states since 2011. Last year was the fourth hottest on record and December set a new heat record. A third report from the Rhodium Group shows that emissions of heat-trapping gases jumped 6% last year, mostly because of long haul trucking and a 17% jump in coal use.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Natural Disasters#Extreme Weather#The United Nations#U N#University Of Colorado
AFP

Last 7 years 'warmest on record' globally: EU

The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Monday, as it raised the alarm over sharp increases in record concentrations of methane in the atmosphere. Countries around the world have been blasted by a relentless assault of weather disasters linked to global warming in recent years, including record-shattering wildfires across Australia and Siberia, a once-in-1000-years heatwave in North America and extreme rainfall that caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. In its latest annual assessment, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed that 2021 had joined the unbroken warm streak since 2015. It found that last year was the fifth warmest on record globally, marginally warmer than 2015 and 2018. Accurate measurements go back to the mid-19th century.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Weather disaster deaths hit 10-year high in mainland US

Nearly 700 people died due to natural disasters in the contiguous United States in 2021—the most since 2011, said a federal weather agency in a report released Monday. The year "was marked by extremes across the US, including exceptional warmth, devastating severe weather and the second-highest number of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters on record," said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

Report: 2021 was one of the costliest years for extreme weather, climate disasters

NATIONWIDE — Last year was one of the deadliest and costliest for extreme weather and climate disasters in U.S. history, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration annual report released Monday. In 2021, 20 separate natural disasters each exceeded $1 billion in losses. The events included hail...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
spectrumlocalnews.com

Report: 2021 was one of the costliest years for extreme weather, climate disasters

NATIONWIDE — Last year was one of the deadliest and costliest for extreme weather and climate disasters in U.S. history, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration annual report released Monday. In 2021, 20 separate natural disasters each exceeded $1 billion in losses. The events included hail...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Deadly extreme weather year for US as carbon emissions soar

The United States staggered through a steady onslaught of deadly billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in an extra hot 2021, while the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions last year jumped 6% because of surges in coal and long-haul trucking, putting America further behind its 2030 climate change cutting goal.Three different reports released Monday, though not directly connected, paint a picture of a U.S. in 2021 struggling with global warming and its efforts to curb it.A report from the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm, on Monday said that in 2021 America’s emissions of heat-trapping gas rebounded from the first year of...
ENVIRONMENT
ucsusa.org

2021 Was One of the Deadliest and Costliest Years for Climate Disasters

This morning, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a new annual report tallying the toll of billion dollar-plus extreme weather and climate related disasters in 2021. Unsurprisingly, the numbers for the year are sobering: 688 lives lost in 20 separate disasters that each cost one billion or more, with a total economic cost of at least $145 billion. These annual reports continue to show a worsening trend, ringing an alarm bell for the climate crisis. It’s time to look up and act.
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

U.S. saw second-most billion-dollar weather disasters on record in 2021

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday that at least 20 individual billion-dollar disasters occurred in the U.S. in 2021, the second-most on record. From tornadoes to floods, fires and hurricanes, the year featured a number of catastrophes, many of which were made more severe by human-induced climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Midland Reporter-Telegram

U.S. saw second-most billion-dollar weather disasters on record in 2021

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday that at least 20 individual billion-dollar disasters occurred in the U.S. in 2021, the second-most on record. From tornadoes to floods, fires and hurricanes, the year featured a number of catastrophes, many of which were made more severe by human-induced climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Houston Chronicle

U.S. saw second-most billion-dollar weather disasters on record in 2021

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday that at least 20 individual billion-dollar disasters occurred in the U.S. in 2021, the second-most on record. From tornadoes to floods, fires and hurricanes, the year featured a number of catastrophes, many of which were made more severe by human-induced climate change.
HOUSTON, TX
Laredo Morning Times

U.S. saw second-most billion-dollar weather disasters on record in 2021

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday that at least 20 individual billion-dollar disasters occurred in the U.S. in 2021, the second-most on record. From tornadoes to floods, fires and hurricanes, the year featured a number of catastrophes, many of which were made more severe by human-induced climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Virginia Mercury

2021’s biggest climate and weather disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion

By Stacy Morford, The Conversation The disasters just kept coming in 2021, from Hurricane Ida’s destruction across Louisiana and the Northeast to devastating wildfires in the West and damaging storms, tornadoes and floods. Nearly half the U.S. was in drought, and extreme temperature spikes disrupted power supplies just when people needed cooling or heating most. […] The post 2021’s biggest climate and weather disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
ENVIRONMENT
knau.org

NOAA reports 2021 was second-worst year for number of climate disasters

Last year was the second-worst on record for weather and climate disasters, according to a report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA tracks climate events that incurred more than 1 billion dollars in damage. Last year, twenty of these events occurred, including the Western drought and heat wave, flooding in California, and widespread wildfires. The Midwest tornado outbreak and Texas hail storms also made the list. Nearly 700 people died and the total cost was 145 billion dollars. That makes 2021 the second-worst year on record by number, and the third-worst by cost.
ENVIRONMENT
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy