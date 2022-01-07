Village of Lyndon Meeting Cancelled

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has canceled the regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday out of caution for a high incidence of local coronavirus cases. The next board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 7:30 a.m. at the district main office, 12560 Middleton Pike.
The Board of Garrett County Commissioners will not hold a Public Meeting on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 as previously announced. The next Board of County Commissioners Public Meeting will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room at the Garrett County Courthouse.
Effective today, Monday, January 10th, and until further notice, Tampico Village Hall is closed to the public due to health concerns. Payments can be made online at www.courtmoney.com ,search 1591 for the Village of Tampico to make your payment. Payments can also be left in the drop box at Village Hall located to the left of the front doors.
Junction City Main Street has cancelled their meeting that was scheduled at 5:15 p.m. Thursday due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community. The information was provided by Terry Butler of Main Street.
The village of Wayne will hold a Town Hall meeting with limited in-person attendance Saturday to help determine the fate of the village’s Police Department. According to a village of Wayne news release, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. JB Pritzker’s emergency declaration, the number of persons to attend the meeting in person is limited, so the public is invited to attend via a Zoom conference with the following log-in instructions:
A two dollar increase for garbage service will go into affect on March 1st for Tampico residents after the Village Board approved the increase at their January 4th meeting. The Board approved a change in the municipal code to reflect the increase in cost to residents for solid waste disposal. The rate will increase to $14.50 per month beginning March 1, 2022 with a reminder of the increase to be included on the January and February water bills. The last increase for the service was in 2021 and the rates will not increase again through the end of the current contract, which expires in June 2024.
Millersport Village Council met Dec. 14 and Mayor Gary Matheny announced that there would be no council meeting in January because there would not be a quorum of council members. Millersport Police Chief Mark Consolo sent statistics for the month of November. The department issued five traffic warnings, 10 traffic...
Committees of the Acadia Parish Police Jury did not meet Tuesday because “there were no items to come before the jury for committee,” according to Secretary-Treasurer Bryan Borill. The full jury is scheduled to meet in regular session next Tuesday, Jan. 11. Among items on that agenda will...
The Zanesfield Village Council confronted reorganization on its agenda last night. Faced with a shortage of two council seats as well as not having a mayor, the village council made several appointments. Village Clerk-Treasurer Heather Clapsaddle informed the council prior to filling the vacant mayor’s position, the two vacant council...
POTSDAM — The village is preparing to close out a Community Development Block Grant that paid for major upgrades at the East Dam hydroelectric facility, and will give an update on the project during a public hearing set for Jan. 17. The village board on Monday night voted to...
Notice of CANCELLATION of Regularly Scheduled Meeting of the Board of Adjustment. This notice is to inform the public that the regularly scheduled meeting of Weaverville’s Board of Adjustment scheduled for Monday, January 10, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. within Council Chambers at Town Hall, has been CANCELLED. Tycer Lewis,...
Ravenna City Council has canceled its meeting, originally set for 7 tonight, because of a lack of a quorum. The meeting has been rescheduled for the same time on Jan. 10. It will take place in person at Ravenna City Council, 210 Park Way, but also will be live streamed on YouTube.
The Metamora Village Council held a special meeting on Monday, December 27th at 7:00 p.m. The meeting was called to order followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Members of council were informed by the mayor that the only items that needed to be discussed were three ordinances as shown on the agend...
MASSENA — With an 11:59 p.m. Friday deadline looming, town and village officials will meet in separate sessions on Thursday morning to finish the approval process for the transfer of the Massena Rescue Squad from the town to the village. Both boards met last week, but could not finalize...
After a big crowd waited 25 minutes Tuesday night for Monessen Mayor Matt Shorraw to leave his office upstairs in city hall and begin the special meeting he called, city Administrator John Harhai came downstairs and announced the meeting would be canceled. To read the rest of the story, please...
