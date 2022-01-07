ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Village of Lyndon Meeting Cancelled

aroundptown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe regular monthly meeting of the Lyndon Village Board for...

www.aroundptown.com

sent-trib.com

Water and sewer board meeting canceled

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has canceled the regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday out of caution for a high incidence of local coronavirus cases. The next board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 7:30 a.m. at the district main office, 12560 Middleton Pike.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown Council To Meet Via Zoom

The Prophetstown City Council will hold its January meeting via Zoom on Tuesday night starting at 7:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend. The meeting agenda and Zoom Meeting information below.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
garrettcounty.org

County Commissioners Public Meeting - Cancelled

The Board of Garrett County Commissioners will not hold a Public Meeting on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 as previously announced. The next Board of County Commissioners Public Meeting will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room at the Garrett County Courthouse.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
aroundptown.com

Tampico Village Hall Temporarily Closed

Effective today, Monday, January 10th, and until further notice, Tampico Village Hall is closed to the public due to health concerns. Payments can be made online at www.courtmoney.com ,search 1591 for the Village of Tampico to make your payment. Payments can also be left in the drop box at Village Hall located to the left of the front doors.
TAMPICO, IL
JC Post

Main Street board cancels meeting

Junction City Main Street has cancelled their meeting that was scheduled at 5:15 p.m. Thursday due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community. The information was provided by Terry Butler of Main Street.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
kanecountyconnects.com

Village of Wayne Hosts Saturday Town Hall Meeting To Discuss Police Department’s Future

The village of Wayne will hold a Town Hall meeting with limited in-person attendance Saturday to help determine the fate of the village’s Police Department. According to a village of Wayne news release, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. JB Pritzker’s emergency declaration, the number of persons to attend the meeting in person is limited, so the public is invited to attend via a Zoom conference with the following log-in instructions:
WAYNE, IL
aroundptown.com

Tampico Approves Increase For Garbage Service

A two dollar increase for garbage service will go into affect on March 1st for Tampico residents after the Village Board approved the increase at their January 4th meeting. The Board approved a change in the municipal code to reflect the increase in cost to residents for solid waste disposal. The rate will increase to $14.50 per month beginning March 1, 2022 with a reminder of the increase to be included on the January and February water bills. The last increase for the service was in 2021 and the rates will not increase again through the end of the current contract, which expires in June 2024.
TAMPICO, IL
crowleytoday.com

P.J. cancels committee meetings

Committees of the Acadia Parish Police Jury did not meet Tuesday because “there were no items to come before the jury for committee,” according to Secretary-Treasurer Bryan Borill. The full jury is scheduled to meet in regular session next Tuesday, Jan. 11. Among items on that agenda will...
ACADIA PARISH, LA
peakofohio.com

Fawcett Selected as Mayor in Zanesfield Village Council Meeting

The Zanesfield Village Council confronted reorganization on its agenda last night. Faced with a shortage of two council seats as well as not having a mayor, the village council made several appointments. Village Clerk-Treasurer Heather Clapsaddle informed the council prior to filling the vacant mayor’s position, the two vacant council...
ZANESFIELD, OH
987thecoast.com

WILDWOOD CANCELS PLANNING/ZONING BOARD MEETING

Today’s snowstorm has caused the cancellation of tonight’s Wildwood Planning/Zoning Board meeting. Four applications were to be heard by the Board, and they will now be considered at a later date.
WILDWOOD, NJ
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen: Special meeting canceled; mayor claims illness

After a big crowd waited 25 minutes Tuesday night for Monessen Mayor Matt Shorraw to leave his office upstairs in city hall and begin the special meeting he called, city Administrator John Harhai came downstairs and announced the meeting would be canceled. To read the rest of the story, please...
MONESSEN, PA

