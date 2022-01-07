Village of Lyndon Meeting Cancelled

A two dollar increase for garbage service will go into affect on March 1st for Tampico residents after the Village Board approved the increase at their January 4th meeting. The Board approved a change in the municipal code to reflect the increase in cost to residents for solid waste disposal. The rate will increase to $14.50 per month beginning March 1, 2022 with a reminder of the increase to be included on the January and February water bills. The last increase for the service was in 2021 and the rates will not increase again through the end of the current contract, which expires in June 2024.

