If you devoured the entirety of Emily In Paris season two over the Christmas break, you might have recognised Emily's new love interest, sarcastic banker Alfie, otherwise known as Lucien Laviscount. About ten years ago, it seemed like the actor was everywhere, with roles in Coronation Street, Skins and Waterloo Road. (He also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, alongside Jedward, too.) But fast forward a decade, now 29, Lucien is enjoying his biggest break yet, with his central role in Emily In Paris.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO