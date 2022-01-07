ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

'Tragic accident': Connecticut high school hockey player dies after on-ice collision

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHZhG_0dfssXce00
A general view of hockey pucks. Kevin Hoffman, USA TODAY Sports

A Connecticut high school hockey player has died after an on-ice collision, officials said.

Thursday's boys hockey game between St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut, was stopped after a player sustained an injury on ice, Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports.

"During the normal course of the game, a player from the other team fell to the ice," Zuccerella said. "Another player who was near the downed player was unable to stop, and collided with the player who fell."

The student was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, but "died as a result of the injury," Zuccerella said.

The New Canaan Police Department identified the student athlete as Teddy Balkind, a 10th grader at St. Luke’s School.

"Teddy skated for the New Canaan Winter Club throughout his youth hockey career and was known to all as an all around incredible young man, son and brother," the police department said in an Instagram statement Friday that included a poem titled, "To An Athlete Dying Young."

St. Luke's Head of School Mark Davis called the collision a "tragic accident." The school, which has 592 students in New Canaan, Connecticut, closed all classes and after-school activities on Friday.

"Our community is mourning. Yesterday, we lost a precious young man," Davis said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. "Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community."

Brunswick's Head of School Thomas Philip said his community is "saddened beyond words."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the boy, the players and coaches on both teams, the entirety of the St Luke's School community, and our own students and families," Philip said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. "Tragedies such as this are hard to process and impossible to understand. We will do all we can in the coming days and weeks to help and support those in our community and in the St Luke's community. We ask that everyone say a prayer for the boy, his family, and all those impacted by this horrible accident."

On Twitter Friday, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference extended its "heartfelt condolences to the family of the St. Luke's hockey player and the St. Luke's community for their tragic loss."

Contact Cydney Henderson on Twitter at @CydHenderson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Tragic accident': Connecticut high school hockey player dies after on-ice collision

Comments / 4

Lou Agli
3d ago

🤔 I’m sorry for this family’s loss. One bright light is that he died while doing something that he loved. I hope you can take some semblance of comfort in knowing that. 😔

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Chicago schools to reopen after teachers agree to end COVID-19 walkout

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. education district, will resume in-person classes on Wednesday after a union backed ending a walkout over COVID-19 fears in an agreement it said would boost safeguards. Teachers began their action last week, idling some 340,000 students, following a union vote...
EDUCATION
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
The Hill

US looks to ward off Ukraine conflict in talks with Russia

High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwich, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New Canaan, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
CNN

Djokovic won his court case but few Australians are cheering

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — An Australian judge's stunning dismissal of the government's hasty attempt to deport the world No. 1 men's tennis player is a spectacular defeat for an administration that prides itself on strong borders. Judge Anthony Kelly's ruling that Novak Djokovic be freed to contest the Australian...
TENNIS
CNN

Home Covid-19 tests must be paid for by health insurers starting Saturday

(CNN) — Health insurers must cover the cost of home Covid-19 tests starting January 15, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday. The new requirement means that most consumers with private health insurance can buy at-home tests online or in stores and have them paid for at the time of purchase or get reimbursed by submitting a claim to their insurer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Hockey#High School#Usa Today Sports A#Greenwich Hospital
CBS News

Bob Saget, comedian and "Full House" star, has died at 65

Bob Saget, the comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" has died, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an "unresponsive man in a hotel room." The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

346K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy