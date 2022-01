Despite the ongoing pandemic, there were plenty of sweet blessings bestowed on Northland families in 2021. At St. Luke’s, more than 800 babies were born to families from December 2020 through November 2021. The most popular names for girls this year were Hazel (6), and Charlotte, Mila/Myla and Nora (5 each). For the boys, there was a tie for the […]

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO