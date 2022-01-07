ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney/Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ skipping theaters, coming to Disney+ on March 11

By Stephen Iervolino
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest offering from Disney/Pixar, Turning Red, will follow its predecessors Luca, and Soul, by debuting directly on Disney+. The trailer for Turning Red have been playing in...

Variety

Variety, MGM Studios & United Artists Releasing Host Exclusive Panels for ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Respect,’ ‘Cyrano,’ ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Licorice Pizza’

Variety, in partnership with MGM Studios and United Artists Releasing, is hosting an exclusive digital experience featuring Variety Streaming Room panel videos with the stars and creators behind the critically acclaimed films “No Time to Die”, “House of Gucci,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Respect” and “Cyrano.” New exclusive content will be released weekly on the microsite throughout the month of January. During the “No Time to Die” panel conversation, star Daniel Craig, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and director Cary Joji Fukunaga discuss ushering the franchise into the 21st Century, assembling a diverse, multifaceted cast and bringing to a close a...
MOVIES
Vibe

The Official Trailer For ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Is Here: Watch

Joseph Sikora returns to the Power cinematic universe. Reprising his role as power-hungry hustler, Tommy Egan, Sikora will star in the fourth spinoff, Power Book IV: Force.  The nearly two-minute trailer begins with two Black men discussing Egan, calling him a crazy white boy who saved one of them after his gum jammed. As a reward, Egan took it upon himself to take the man’s drugs, money, and weapons “like Casper the ghost.” Later, Egan is seen speaking with someone confirming “New York is over” and “this is his chance.” He makes an impression on an older white man with a foreign accent while...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
‘The Morning Show’ renewed for third season on Apple TV+

No surprise considering what an awards-nomination magnet the series has become, but Apple TV+ has renewed The Morning Show for a third season. Starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, the Emmy-winning series delves into the on-camera and behind-the-scenes drama of an award-winning morning news program. In...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Joel Coen Credits People Watching His Films on TV for 40-Year Career

With Warner Bros.’ controversial day-and-date release strategy for 2021 firmly in the rearview mirror, the discourse around streaming versus in-theater experiences nevertheless wages on. But filmmaker Joel Coen understands the power the home viewing option has — and the effect that it has had on his career. Currently doing the press rounds for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Coen spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the topic. It’s an apropros one, as A24 released “The Tragedy of Macbeth in theaters December 25, but the stylized new take on the Shakespeare classic will be available to stream on Apple TV+ January 14. “When...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Gets Aggressive on VOD and ‘Don’t Look Up’ Spends Third Week at #1

Debuts for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony/$19.99) and “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) lead this week’s VOD charts, splitting #1 spots in a week that saw some caveats of note. “Ghostbusters” is #1 at both iTunes and Vudu. “Sing 2” is AWOL at iTunes but has the 2016 original film at #7 for $3.99. Vudu has the new version at #2. Typical of Sony’s policy, “Ghostbusters” spent seven weeks in theaters before it moved to PVOD; this weekend, it was #8 on the box office charts and dropping 24 percent for one of the best holds. Universal took a much more aggressive stance with “Sing 2.”...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TVLine

Bob Saget Dies: ABC News Breaks Into America's Funniest Videos to Announce OG Host's Passing — Watch

ABC on Sunday interrupted its East Coast broadcast of AFV (fka America’s Funniest Videos) to announce the death of the program’s original host, Bob Saget. BREAKING: Actor and comedian Bob Saget is dead at 65, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida. https://t.co/P74X6aI6kh pic.twitter.com/JdNN29FFgb — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2022 According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul...
ORLANDO, FL
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Year in Review: The Television Stars We Said Goodbye to in 2021

As we reflect on 2021, we can’t help but think of all the TV greats who left us. The last 12 months have seen the deaths of several small-screen legends, including seven-time Emmy winner Ed Asner — the most honored male performer in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards. We also said goodbye to fellow Mary Tyler Moore vets Cloris Leachman — who, at eight Emmys, is tied with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the most awarded performer in Emmy history — and Gavin MacLeod. Other Emmy winners we lost over the past year include Cicely Tyson, Christopher Plummer, Hal Holbrook, Peter...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS

