Disney/Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ skipping theaters, coming to Disney+ on March 11

Joseph Sikora returns to the Power cinematic universe. Reprising his role as power-hungry hustler, Tommy Egan, Sikora will star in the fourth spinoff, Power Book IV: Force.
The nearly two-minute trailer begins with two Black men discussing Egan, calling him a crazy white boy who saved one of them after his gum jammed. As a reward, Egan took it upon himself to take the man’s drugs, money, and weapons “like Casper the ghost.” Later, Egan is seen speaking with someone confirming “New York is over” and “this is his chance.” He makes an impression on an older white man with a foreign accent while...
