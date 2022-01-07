ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Credit Card Review: Capital One SavorOne

By Jason Steele
Money
Money
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RT5NL_0dfsqjC400
Courtesy of Capital One

There's a lot of Americans that are still traveling much less than they used to, or not all. If this sounds like you, then you're probably interested in earning cash back from your credit card, and you don't want much to do with airline miles or hotel points. The SavorOne Rewards card from Capital One offers you the chance to earn bonus rewards from your most common purchases, and has no annual fee. And if you're credit score isn't as high as it could be, it even comes in a version designed just for your needs.

  • Welcome Bonus: The standard version of this card offers a $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within three months of account opening. The SavorOne Rewards for Good Credit doesn't offer a new account bonus.
  • Rewards: Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores, plus 1% on all other purchases.
  • Annual Fee: None
  • APR: 14.99% to 24.99%, for the standard card, 26.99% APR for the SavorOne Rewards for Good Credit.
  • Promotional Financing Offer: For the standard card, 0% APR for 15 months for both new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% fee balance transfer fee. There's no promotional financing offer for the SavorOne Rewards for Good Credit.

Credit Repair companies can help you repair and improve your credit so you can apply for the credit card of your choice.

Bad credit can weigh you down. Find out what credit repair can offer you.

How this card works

This card comes in two different versions. There's the standard SavorOne Rewards card, and a version called the SavorOne Rewards for Good Credit. This is an uncommon arrangement that allows people with a wider range of credit scores to become cardmembers.

With both cards, you'll enjoy unlimited 3% cash back on all dining and entertainment purchases. You also get 3% cash back at grocery stores and for purchases from popular streaming services and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

There are just a few differences between the standard offer and the SavorOne Rewards for Good Credit, other than the credit requirements. The standard card's offer features a $200 cash bonus when new applicants use the card to make $500 in purchases within three months of account opening. The standard version also includes 15 months of 0% APR financing on both new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. Also, the APR is 14.99% to 24.99% (based on your creditworthiness) for the standard card, but it's 26.99% for the SavorOne Rewards for Good Credit.

Otherwise, both cards have no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. And they both come with benefits like an extended warranty policy, travel accident insurance and 24-hour travel assistance services.

Advantages

It's great that this card comes in a version for those with credit scores that are not quite considered to be excellent. Normally, those with just good credit are restricted to using cards that offer minimal cash back, or none at all.

And the cash back offered by these card is very competitive for cards with no annual fee: 3% cash back is an excellent rate of return, and is offered on some of the most popular spending categories including dining, groceries and entertainment. In fact, Capital One counts all sorts of businesses as entertainment including movie theaters, amusement parks, sports and concert venues and bowling alleys.

There's also a lot to like about cards that have no annual fees and no foreign transaction fees.

Ad

A credit repair company could improve your chances of getting approved.

Credit Repair companies, like Lexington Law, specialize in finding and helping you remove mistakes on your report to help you improve your credit.

Disadvantages

These cards only offer 1% cash back on purchases that don't qualify for a bonus. This is pretty standard among cash back cards, but you need to keep in mind that these cards will be best for those who spend significantly in the categories that are eligible for a bonus.

And like all reward credit cards, these cards have higher interest rates than similar cards that don't offer rewards. If you're not avoiding interest by paying your statement balances in full, then you should consider another card that has a lower interest rate, and doesn't offer rewards.

Alternatives

Capital One Savor. This is another card in the same family, but the Capital One Savor card offers more benefits and it has an annual fee. It features a $300 cash bonus after new cardholders spent $3,000 within three months of account opening. It also offers 4% cash back on dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases. There's a $95 annual fee for this card.

Chase Freedom Unlimited. This card offers 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase, and 3% cash back on dining and drug store purchases. You also receive 1.5% cash back on all other purchases. New accounts receive 15 months of 0% APR financing on both new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. New applicants also earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 on purchases within three months of account opening, and earn 5% cash back on gas station purchases on up to $6,000 spent in the first year. There's no annual fee for this card.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express. The Blue Cash Everyday card offers 3% cash back on up to $6,000 spent each year at U.S. supermarkets and 2% cash back at select U.S. Department stores. You earn 1% cash back on all other purchases. New applicants earn $200 cash back after spending $2,000 within six months of account opening. There's no annual fee for this card.

Bottom Line

The Capital One Savor Rewards and Savor Rewards for Good Credit both offer strong rewards for your most frequent purchases. If these rewards are what you're looking for, then you'll just need to choose the right version for your credit profile.

Newsletter

Daily Money

Every day we publish the latest news, stories, and content on the financial topics that matter. This is your daily guide to all things personal finance.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Deal of the Month: Capital One Venture X

The market for ultra-premium travel rewards credit cards is hot, to say the least. Capital One recently introduced its long-anticipated entry to this market, and it doesn't disappoint. It includes a very strong welcome offer, double miles for all purchases, and some class-leading benefits. And it does all of this at a price point below many competing cards.
CREDITS & LOANS
Money

Deal of the Month: Chase Ink Business Unlimited

Small business owners have a wide selection of credit cards to choose from including those that offer travel rewards points. But at a time when many business travelers are grounded, there's demand for a credit card that offers high rates of cash back instead. The Chase Ink Business Unlimited offers 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no limits. But it also has an extra feature that can allow you to use your rewards for travel. And right now, you can get $750 in bonus cash back when you open an account.
CREDITS & LOANS
Money

Credit Card Review: Air Canada Aeroplan Card from Chase

There are dozens of airline credit cards offered in the United States, and it might surprise you to learn that many of them are co-branded with foreign carriers. Air Canada is the foreign airline with the most service to the United States, and it's long offered a very low-key credit card that earned points in its Aeroplan frequent flyer program. And that card wasn't even issued by a major bank.
CREDITS & LOANS
TheStreet

Credit Card Issuers Lure Subprime Customers As Standards Loosen

Periods of economic growth generally lead lenders to loosen their requirements for giving out credit cards, and that’s exactly what’s happening during the current economic rebound. About 11.6 million subprime borrowers — those below a 620 credit rating — gained general-purpose credit cards in the first nine months...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Credit Reports#Line Of Credit#Capital One#Credit Card Review#Americans#Credit Repair
Credit Union Times

Credit Cards Surge Again in November

Credit card balances came close to a pandemic recovery in November at credit unions, but post-holiday payoffs are likely to lower balances again. Credit unions held $64.3 billion in credit card debt in November, up 4.1% from a year earlier and up 3% from October, according to the Fed’s G-19 Consumer Credit Report released Friday.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
kentreporter.com

Best Unsecured Credit Cards For Bad Credit – List Of Top 5 Credit Companies For The Best Credit Card For Bad Credit In 2022| Guaranteed Approval Credit Cards For Bad Credit

In life, unexpected situations happen, and you can not always control yourself for good management of your finances. Monthly bills are here, unexpected costs are all around you, and emergencies happen like crazy. Still, we can say that even in those situations, you are not required to lose hope and not to live by your standards, wishes, and principles.
CREDITS & LOANS
auburn-reporter.com

Best No Credit Check Loans With Guaranteed Approval – 2022’s List Of Top Online Loan Lenders For The Best Installment Loans And Emergency Loans For Bad Credit|Top Payday Lenders For The Best Bad Credit Loans

Typically most traditional lending institutions do a hard credit check before disbursing loans. A perfect credit score is mandatory to secure the best options. But with a few online lending portals, securing no credit check loans have become easier. Lenders offer loans based on your ability to repay them, for which they, however, have certain eligibility criteria.
CREDITS & LOANS
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Best Credit Cards for Bad Credit Instant Approval – Top Rated Credit Companies For The Best Secured Credit Card And Unsecured Credit Card Providers | Low Credit Score Credit Cards

If you are looking to get credit but have a bad credit history, it can be difficult to find financing under these circumstances. There are several companies out there that specialize in customers whose credit scores are not the greatest, and these may very well be the best method you have to get yourself a new credit line.
CREDITS & LOANS
johnnyjet.com

Amex Gold vs Capital One Venture Rewards Review

I'm a freelance writer specializing in personal finance and travel credit card rewards. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Disclosure, visit this page. The American...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Can You Pay Your Rent or Mortgage With a Credit Card?

Forget what your parents told you – credit cards don't have to be for financial emergencies only. Credit cards offer flexibility in your budget, more protection than a debit card and the ability to earn rewards. You stand to gain a lot by charging your expenses. But what about your rent or mortgage payments?
REAL ESTATE
koamnewsnow.com

Best Credit Cards of January 2022

These top credit cards let you rack up serious rewards — often worth $1,000 or more — in a hurry. Consider signing up for one of these credit cards if you have excellent credit and want to take advantage of your daily spending. Chase Sapphire Preferred®: Best for...
CREDITS & LOANS
godsavethepoints.com

5 Myths About Capital One Venture X, The New Premium Card

Let's cut to the chase. Some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and won't waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
CREDITS & LOANS
Money

Money

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy