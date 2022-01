Shenzhen Maozhou River Left Bank Science and Technology Park / TJAD Original Design Studio. Text description provided by the architects. Maozhou River is the largest waterbody system in Shenzhen, flowing through Baoan and Guangming districts. Along the waterway are mostly industrial areas, among which Guangming district is most well-known for being a novel town for hi-tech industries. The Left Bank Science and Technology Park is situated at the Guangming Section of Maozhou River, making it one of the most important public nodes along the 12.8km spanning Maozhou River Greenlane Project. The site is perpendicularly divided by two urban highways. The triangular plot is scattered with temporary storage warehouse. Together with the hardened ground surface, the presence of water is almost unperceivable from the site. What should have been a great waterfront has become a void separating the city and the water.

