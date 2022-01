I have $540,000 saved, and my wife has $250,000 in retirement funds. We also have $60,000 in the bank. We decided to retire early (I’m 58, and she is 57). The only debt we have is my truck, which is $450 a month, and insurance, which is $1,300 a month. Our budget so far has been around $3,200 a month (since I retired at the end of June). This puts us around $38,400 for a year.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO