ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Men's College Basketball Bets Saturday, January 8th: Target Kansas and Seton Hall

By Frankie Taddeo
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Ahead of the College Football National Championship Game as well as Week 18 of the NFL regular season, sports bettors have a massive college basketball slate on Saturday that offers some intriguing matchups.

SI Betting is here to highlight a Big 12 Top-25 showdown, while also breaking down a Big East matchup between the Huskies and Pirates that jump out as solid investment opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aoigx_0dfsnVOT00
IndyStar/USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's College Basketball Best Bets

No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders

:

Kansas -5 (-110) | Texas Tech +5 (-110)

Total: 140– Over (-110) | Under 140 (-110)

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

Game Info: Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 | 3 pm EST | ESPN2

The line has held steady since its opening in favor of No. 6 Kansas (12-1 SU; 7-5-1 ATS) as 5-point road favorites over No. 25 Texas Tech (10-3 SU; 7-6 ATS) at SI Sportsbook.

No. 6 Kansas heads to Lubbock for a Big 12 showdown with No. 25 Texas Tech who is on an eight-game winning streak. The Jayhawks opened Big 12 conference play on Tuesday with a 74-63 win at Oklahoma State as 6.5-point road favorites. Senior forward David McCormack (9.0 ppg, 6.1 rbg) was tremendous in the win over the Cowboys pouring in session-highs with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Kansas is led by a backcourt duo of Ochai Agbaji (20.2 ppg) and Christian Braun (16.8 ppg). Agbaji has played at an elite level for Bill Self's squad shooting 45.1% from three-point range. Arizona State star transfer Remy Martin's (10.4 ppg, 3.7 apg) ball-handling skills has led to the ability to spread the floor enabling both Agbaji and Braun to dominate.

Texas Tech will be looking for their first Big 12 conference win of the season after suffering a 51-47 loss at No. 11 Iowa State as 5-point underdogs. Junior guard Kevin McCuller (13.5 ppg, 6.1 rbg, 3.5 ast) has been a stat-stuffer this season while shooting 37.2 % from beyond the arc.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter.

It is always a dangerous endeavor to lay points with a road team facing a conference rival, but fading a Kansas club that is 5-2 ATS over their last seven games, is not a wise investment, The Jayhawks have won four consecutive meetings against the Red Raiders as well eight of the last 10 overall. Kansas has not had any issues in Lubbock winning four of the last five at United Supermarkets Arena.

BET: Kansas -5 (-110)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rOCrI_0dfsnVOT00
David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

Connecticut Huskies at No. 24 Seton Hall Pirates

:

UCONN +2.5 (-110) | Seton Hall -2.5 (-110)

Total: 138– Over (-110) | Under 138 (-110)

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Game Info: Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 | 12 pm EST | FOX

The line has ticked up a half point since its opening in favor of No. 24 Seton Hall (10-3 SU, 7-5 ATS) as 2-point home favorites over Connecticut (10-3 SU; 6-7 ATS) to a 2.5-point demand at SI Sportsbook.

The Huskies head into the showdown with the Pirates looking to notch their second consecutive Big East win after earning a 78-70 victory at Marquette as 5.5-point road favorites. Connecticut is led in scoring by senior guard R.J. Cole (16.3 ppg) who also paces the club with 4.7 assists per game. UConn will also rely upon talented senior guard Tyrese Martin who has scored in double digits in eight of nine games. The sharp shooting Martin, who is shooting 36% from beyond the arc, was instrumental with a season-high 25 points and 6 rebounds in the win over the Golden Eagles back on Dec. 21. The Huskies will be coming off a long layoff after seeing their scheduled games with Xavier and Butler postponed due to COVID-19.

Seton Hall, who enjoyed a six-game winning streak, endured a rough start to Big East play, suffering losses to No. 16 Providence and No. 19 Villanova. The Pirates snapped their two-game losing skid on Tuesday with a 71-56 win at Butler as 3.5-point road favorites. Seton Hall will need solid production once again from their dynamic senior backcourt duo of Jared Rhoden (16.4 ppg, 7.2 rbg) and Bryce Aiken (12.2 ppg.) against a UConn club they split with in two meetings last season.

While all the focus will be on the backcourts of each respective club, it's likely down low on the block where this game will be decided. Seton Hall senior big man Alexis Yetna has been outstanding with three double-doubles in his last five games. UConn will counter with sophomore Adama Sanogo who is averaging 14.6 points per game and 5.8 rebounds. Sanogo, who has battled multiple injuries, has struggled over his last three games averaging just 6.6 points per game and 3.7 rebounds. He will likely need to return to double digit production in order for UConn to earn their second conference victory.

Seton Hall gets the nod in this matchup due to its senior backcourt experience as well as the improving play of Yetna down low against Sanogo who is not fully healthy. Back the Pirates at home.

BET: Seton Hall -2.5 (-110)

SI NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL BET REVIEW

2021 YTD: 4-7 ATS

2020: Our NCAA tournament betting plays yielded major financial success, thanks to Alabama (+220), Illinois (+375) and Georgia Tech (+2500) all delivering conference tournament championship victories in the SEC, Big Ten and ACC, respectively, for all members here at SI Betting!

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Aiken
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Ohio State Coaching News

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new passing game coordinator. Per Ohio State, fourth-year assistant Brian Hartline is being promoted from receivers coach to a coordinator. Hartline starred at OSU as a WR from 2005-2008. After his NFL career, he returned to his alma mater and quickly became a rising star in the coaching profession.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seton Hall#College Football#Target Kansas#Jayhawks#Texas Tech Red Raiders#Texas Game Info#Ats#Oklahoma State#Cowboys
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
NBA
csurams.com

CSU Drops First Game of the Season At San Diego State

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – In its first true road game of the year, No. 20 Colorado State could not get consistency on offense and lost at defending Mountain West champion San Diego State, 79-49, Saturday afternoon. The Rams suffered their first loss of the year and fell to 11-1 overall and 1-1 in league play, while the Aztecs improved to 10-3 and 2-0 in conference action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
Marquette University
The Spun

Watch: Oklahoma Gymnast’s Incredible Vault Is Going Viral

The United States has some incredible gymnasts in the college ranks. But one Oklahoma gymnast might have just introduced herself to the country as their next big star. During a competition between Oklahoma and Alabama, Oklahoma’s Katherine Levasseur attempted the vault. With a flawless hop and some brilliant spins in the air, she executed her move with a perfect 10.
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy