Valley Forge-based UGI Corporation announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement with Vertimass to produce renewable fuels in the U.S. and Europe. The 15-year agreement will allow UGI to utilize Vertimass’ technology to produce renewable fuels from renewable ethanol, the companies said. The agreement centers around the development of production facilities using Vertimass’ catalytic technology that converts the renewable ethanol into renewable-propane and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which enables flexible production of the fuels to align with regional market demand. Up to 50 percent of the total production capacity from the facilities will support UGI’s ongoing efforts to provide low-carbon, sustainable energy solutions.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO