Examining Detroit City Council's new year with City Council President Mary Sheffield

In tonight's 7 UpFront we're taking a look at where the City of Detroit is headed as a new leader takes the reigns at City Council.

Joining us to talk about it is the new City Council President Mary Sheffield.

"I think this is a very critical time in the history of our city, reshaping our city," Sheffield says. "We have had a lot of growth and we want to continue that momentum, that progress that we see from an economic standpoint and even from the standpoint of improving operational services in Detroit and basic quality of life issues. And so, I'm just excited that we have a council that's ready to work, there's so many key issues that they have prioritized that I think we can agree are important to everyday Detroiters and one of my priorities is that I am actually prioritizing legislation that actually improves the quality of life and delivers tangible results to everyday Detroiters."