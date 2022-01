Rockvale and Eagleville turned back the clock on Saturday night when the two programs faced one another in basketball for the first time as high schools in 50 years. "The 'Vale vs. the 'Ville Battle on (Highway) 99 was held at Rockvale, with Rockvale defeating Eagleville 54-49 in girls play and Rockvale beating Eagleville 64-50 in the boys game.

