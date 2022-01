A handful of our expert drinkers look back at 2021 to determine what they absolutely won't (and will) do again. It’s hard not to feel a collective sense of déjà vu right about now. Weren’t we just here, enduring another wave as we hunkered down and thrust all our hopes and dreams onto the new year? Even if 2021 wasn’t exactly what we had hoped for, it wasn’t all bad, either. As restaurants pivoted to stay afloat, we were given a welcome crop of new-look wine clubs to quench our thirst; during the times that we were allowed past their doors, our appreciation for the dive bar only deepend. And, if nothing else, the end of this year gives us another chance to look forward—to more whiskey sours, spirit-free cocktails and all-around better drinking.

