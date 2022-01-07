Smiling Friends Shares Sneak-Peek Clip Ahead of Adult Swim Premiere

Back in the summer of 2020 came word that Beavis and Butt-Head were set to return on on Paramount+ for a brand new movie with creator Mike Judge returning to steer the ship. Updates have been few and far between since then but now Judge has taken to Twitter to share not only an update but to reveal what the middle-aged duo will look like in the movie. "Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+," Judge wrote. "No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape." Check out the new Beavis and Butt-Head below!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO