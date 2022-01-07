ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The National Childhood Cancer Society Helps Families With Transportation And More

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best treatment in the world doesn’t matter if a child can’t get there. But how many of us have a savings plan in place for...

Sunderland Echo

How you can support the fight against childhood cancer across the North East

Figures from Cancer Research UK show that around 65 children in the North East face a cancer diagnosis each year but there are positive signs too. The statistics also show that survival rates are encouraging and the charity is funding research to help improve the situation even further. Lisa Millett,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Cancer#Charity#Nccs
Alpena News

National Junior Honor Society members raise funds for Salvation Army of Alpena

National Junior Honor Society Members Gretchen Weiland and Aubrie Klein hosted a 50/50 raffle at local basketball games to raised funds to support their community service project. The funds they raised supported a Children’s Christmas Workshop for students of Hillman Elementary. Thirty-three elementary students came to the Children’s Christmas Workshop to make snowman ornaments. Between the two events, they were able to raise $271.32 to donate to The Salvation Army of Alpena. They thank the community for supporting their community service project.
ALPENA, MI
Athens News Courier

‘Superhero Day’ raises funds to combat childhood cancer

Eli’s Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation, a local nonprofit that raises money for childhood cancer research, presented a check totaling $28,000 this week at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. “We are so grateful to our community and supporters for their generosity in 2021,” Kristie Williams Eli’s Block Party...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thechronicle-news.com

You Can Help Prevent Cervical Cancer

SATURDAY, Jan. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Cervical cancer is the only gynecologic cancer that can be prevented, yet there were more than 4,000 deaths in the United States in 2021 and nearly 14,500 new cases, the American Cancer Society says. The best way to prevent this is to make...
CANCER
Times News

Pleasant Valley National Honor Society raises funds for Toys for Tots

The Pleasant Valley High School’s National Honor Society held a districtwide campaign to raise money for the Toys for Tots Foundation. They hosted three Dress Down fundraising days in December and smashed their original goal of $2,000 by raising $5,334.72. On Dec. 23, they presented the check to John Dickson, a Toys for Tots representative, and Marine Sgt. Arnold Watkins. Pictured kneeling, from left, are: Jaime Rockwell and Principal Kelli George. Standing are: Vice Principal Brian Boylan; Marine Sgt. Arnold Watkins; Andreas Hoeverman, student; Ann Parham, National Honor Society adviser; Anastasia Krial-Victor, Alexa Pridham, Kendyl Ramsay, Olivia Altman and Emma Martin, all students; Superintendent Dr. James Konrad; and Vice Principal Jonathan Ayre. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
CHARITIES
CBS Boston

‘Rally 4 Nally Polar Plunge’ Raises Money For ALS Research In Honor Of Boston Woman Battling Disease

BOSTON (CBS) — Over 150 friends and family of Boston resident Cathy Nally jumped into the frigid water at DCR Carson Beach in South Boston on Saturday to raise money for ALS research. Nally was diagnosed with ALS in October of 2020. The first annual “Rally 4 Nally Polar Plunge” was created to raise awareness and support for Cathy’s fight against the disease. “Just seeing the turnout, it is incredible to see how many people support my mother and my family,” said Betsy Nally, Cathy’s daughter. “She is our rock and we’d do anything for her, so seeing everyone out here today...
BOSTON, MA
WTAP

New initiative aims to help cancer survivors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new initiative aimed at helping cancer survivors is underway. It’s called West Virginia Pediatric and Young Adult Cancer Alliance and it’s run by the Walking Miracles Family Foundation. The purpose of the program is to help cancer survivors navigate the long-term effects of cancer treatments.
PARKERSBURG, WV
explore venango

Daffodil Days Fundraiser Underway for Cancer Society

VENANGO CO., Pa. – Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days. To order flowers, contact Sales Coordinators for the Helping Hands Relay Team Judy Stevenson at 814-827-2179 or814-777-3484, or at jstevenson@zoominternet.net and Gayle Oxenham at 814-673-6916 or by email at oxjrrgg@verizon.net.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WKRC

Local woman trying to find kidney donor who can help save her life

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – This pandemic time has been especially hard for those who are waiting for the gift of life. Patients in need of organ transplants can usually network to help spread the word. But for those such as Sherese Washington – who is blind and has diabetes – it is especially hard.
CINCINNATI, OH
dailypostathenian.com

Athens honors Pickel family in battles with cancer

The City of Athens recently honored a courageous young resident who has remained positive throughout his battle with cancer. Eleven-year-old Athenian Neyland Pickel and his family were invited to last week’s Athens City Council meeting to take part in a special recognition. Council Member Jordan Curtis invited Neyland and his father, Jason; his mother, Sylvia; his sister, Kaileigh; his brother, Cooper; and Tennessee Wesleyan University (TWU) Head Baseball Coach Billy Berry to join him at the podium as Curtis read a proclamation for Neyland.
ATHENS, TN
mynbc5.com

Historical society needs help saving artifacts, building

FAIRFAX, Vt. — The Fairfax Historical Society is moving their artifacts out of their building on Main Street due to structural issues. Once the former town hall, now home to items hundreds of years old that give people a look back into their town's past. While the society does...
FAIRFAX, VT
survivornet.com

Illusionist Criss Angel and wife Shaunyl Benson Proudly Anticipate The End of Son Johnny’s Treatment for Relapsed Leukemia: ‘God Continues To Give Our Family Strength Daily’

Illusionist Criss Angel recently celebrated his 54th birthday. But instead of focusing on partying or buying something crazy like he used to, Angel shared that his birthday marked a time to reflect on what brings him the most happiness – his children and loved ones. Angel and his wife,...
CANCER
southseattleemerald.com

NEWS GLEAMS: More Affordable Housing, Help for Families with Young Children, and More!

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. South Seattle Community Organizations Receive $1.5 Million to Address Equitable Birth and Kindergarten Readiness for Young Families. Low Income Housing Institute and New Hope Community Development Institute Purchase Central District Affordable Housing...
SEATTLE, WA
fox4now.com

Humane Society in Colorado helping families, pets reunite after fire

BOULDER, Colo. — It’s hard to describe the bond between people and their pets until a disaster, like a fire, threatens to take it all away. “This is really the best place if somebody is missing their pet for them to call us,” said Jan McHugh-Smith, CEO of the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.
BOULDER, CO

