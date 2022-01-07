The National Childhood Cancer Society Helps Families With Transportation And More

The Pleasant Valley High School’s National Honor Society held a districtwide campaign to raise money for the Toys for Tots Foundation. They hosted three Dress Down fundraising days in December and smashed their original goal of $2,000 by raising $5,334.72. On Dec. 23, they presented the check to John Dickson, a Toys for Tots representative, and Marine Sgt. Arnold Watkins. Pictured kneeling, from left, are: Jaime Rockwell and Principal Kelli George. Standing are: Vice Principal Brian Boylan; Marine Sgt. Arnold Watkins; Andreas Hoeverman, student; Ann Parham, National Honor Society adviser; Anastasia Krial-Victor, Alexa Pridham, Kendyl Ramsay, Olivia Altman and Emma Martin, all students; Superintendent Dr. James Konrad; and Vice Principal Jonathan Ayre. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
