As the earnings season kicks off with big Wall Street banks, investors should look to financial sector-specific exchange traded funds. On Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) are expected to post roughly 20% and 30% declines, respectively, in profits for the same quarter year-over-year, while Bank of America Corp’s (NYSE: BAC) profits will be 20% higher when it reports on January 19, Reuters reports. Additionally, Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), which reports on Friday, is projected to show a 67% jump in profits.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO