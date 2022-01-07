ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NMSU President John Floros is stepping down; Chancellor Arvizu to assume dual role

By David Gonzalez
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES, NM -- NMSU President John Floros is stepping down. In a letter, Floros says he will help with a leadership restructuring before taking a yearlong sabbatical.

In a letter to NMSU employees and students, Chancellor Dan Arvizu thanked Floros for his work advancing the University's mission.

"The position Dr. Floros held will not be replaced. Instead, I will assume both roles of Chancellor for the NMSU System as well as President of the Las Cruces Campus. The Regents are aware and support this move, " said Arvizu.

According to his bio, Floros became the president of NMSU on July 1, 2018. Prior to that, he was dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension at Kansas State University.

Arvizu says he will hold a short Zoom address to provide further details, including high-level reporting lines and a new organizational chart, at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10.

Former NMSU president to keep $450K salary while on ‘sabbatical’

UPDATE #1, Jan 10: The chancellor of New Mexico State University confirms former President John Floros will keep his $450K salary while on a yearlong 'sabbatical.' When asked if he fired President Floros, Chancellor Dan Arvizu said "actually, it's not a departure from NMSU. It is a retreat back to the faculty." Following his yearlong The post Former NMSU president to keep $450K salary while on ‘sabbatical’ appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
WATCH LIVE: NMSU chancellor addresses organizational changes after NMSU President’s departure

UPDATE #1, Jan 10: The New Mexico State University chancellor is inviting the public to a Zoom address where he plans to discuss the organizational changes following the department of the NMSU president. ORIGINAL REPORT, Jan 7: LAS CRUCES, NM -- NMSU President John Floros is stepping down. In a letter, Floros says he will The post WATCH LIVE: NMSU chancellor addresses organizational changes after NMSU President’s departure appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso, TX
