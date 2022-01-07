NMSU President John Floros is stepping down; Chancellor Arvizu to assume dual role

LAS CRUCES, NM -- NMSU President John Floros is stepping down. In a letter, Floros says he will help with a leadership restructuring before taking a yearlong sabbatical.

In a letter to NMSU employees and students, Chancellor Dan Arvizu thanked Floros for his work advancing the University's mission.

"The position Dr. Floros held will not be replaced. Instead, I will assume both roles of Chancellor for the NMSU System as well as President of the Las Cruces Campus. The Regents are aware and support this move, " said Arvizu.

According to his bio, Floros became the president of NMSU on July 1, 2018. Prior to that, he was dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension at Kansas State University.

Arvizu says he will hold a short Zoom address to provide further details, including high-level reporting lines and a new organizational chart, at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10.

