‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 lacks deserving momentum

By Kaitlin Clapinski
Daily Californian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first season of the Netflix original series “Emily in Paris” was undoubtedly mundane. Its attempt to satirize the modern American influencer fell flat with audiences who were expecting more relatability and charm from the series’s often whiny and poorly styled protagonist Emily Cooper (Lily Collins)....

TV SERIES

