Over the course of the pandemic, and especially during the time before vaccines were widely available, plenty of people picked up new hobbies. Some baked bread, others embraced home repair and still others found joy through adopting a pet. Perhaps through these activities, the people who engaged in them learned a little more about themselves. But it’s also possible that they learned a little more about those activities — namely, that sometimes they can be painful.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO