UTRGV Women’s Basketball to face No. 9 Longhorns
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV Women’s Basketball team is turning a postponed game into a burnt orange opportunity.UTRGV Men Lose 84-70 Against Grand Canyon
The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced that the New Mexico State Women’s Basketball team was dealing with COVID-19 protocols and would be unable to host the Vaqueros on Jan. 8.
This left the Vaqueros without a game until they would face Chicago State on Jan. 13.
The University of Texas Women’s Basketball team found themselves in the same situation with their game against Baylor getting canceled due to COVID protocols at Baylor.
Both teams needing an opponent have agreed to play against each other at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin on Jan. 9Boy’s high school soccer heats up at the Cane’s Classic
The Vaqueros go into this game coming off of a 62-50 win over Grand Canyon University.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0