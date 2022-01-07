ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

UTRGV Women’s Basketball to face No. 9 Longhorns

By Rolando Avila
 3 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV Women’s Basketball team is turning a postponed game into a burnt orange opportunity.

The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced that the New Mexico State Women’s Basketball team was dealing with COVID-19 protocols and would be unable to host the Vaqueros on Jan. 8.

This left the Vaqueros without a game until they would face Chicago State on Jan. 13.

The University of Texas Women’s Basketball team found themselves in the same situation with their game against Baylor getting canceled due to COVID protocols at Baylor.

Both teams needing an opponent have agreed to play against each other at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin on Jan. 9

The Vaqueros go into this game coming off of a 62-50 win over Grand Canyon University.

