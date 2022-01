ANN ARBOR, MI — The demolition of an Ann Arbor dry cleaner to address a longstanding pollution problem in the soil beneath the building is now underway. Armen Cleaners has stood at 630 S. Ashley St. for decades, but officials determined last year the building needs to come down so the state can take action to remove contaminated soil, a problem first discovered 37 years ago. The state is paying for the demolition and cleanup.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO